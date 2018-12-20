‘Widow of Silence’ by Praveen Morchhale To Be Screened At The International Film Festival Rotterdam

A little over a year after his second film, filmmaker Praveen Morchhale’s next ‘Widow of Silence’, an Urdu language film, will be screened at the International Film Festival Rotterdam between January 23 and February 3.

The film is set in Kashmir, starring Shilpi Marwaha, Ajay Chourey, Noorjahan and Bilal, and shows Aasiya’s (the protagonist) attempt to get a death certificate from the government for her disappeared husband. She is a half-widow whose husband goes missing during the armed struggle of the 1990s in Kashmir.

‘Widow of Silence’ has had a world premiere at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival in October, and Praveen was delighted by the response he got for the film at the South Korean festival. It has also won the Best Film Award in the Indian Film Competition section at the Kolkata International Film festival.

According to a press statement, the film will be screened under the Voices section at the festival, which showcases “powerful stories, their distinct characters, their captivating subjects and important themes.”

In a conversation with Scroll, Morchhale said, “I am so happy that a film on painful situations of half widows in Kashmir and their struggle to have a dignified life in society, has been invited to the one of the world’s most reputed festivals. It’s a recognition of cinema deeply rooted in the humanity.”

Watch the official trailer here:

Widow of Silence – Official Trailer I Director – Praveen Morchhale Uploaded by Praveen Morchhale on 2018-10-02.

