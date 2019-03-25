Why Are Chowkidars Being Defamed By The Leaders For Political Gains: Woman Guard Kuldip Kaur

While ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been gaining immense popularity on social media, for many watchmen who are among the millions in India, it is a political gimmick which is not helping in improving their lives.

A 49-year-old woman watchman from Jalandhar district says that parties are “tarnishing” their image for political gains and they know nothing of the “pain” of being a chowkidar.

Employed among 10,500 village chowkidars by the Department of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management in Punjab, Kuldip Kaur questions, “Why the poor chowkidar is being defamed by these leaders for political gains?”

Kaur, who works in Bangiwal – a remote village under Mehatpur police station in Jalandhar district located on the banks of river Sutlej, took up the job after her husband passed away a few years ago.

“I got this job after the sudden death of my husband, Avtar Singh, nine years back as he was the village chowkidar and I worked in the farm so that we could take care of our eight children, including six daughters and two sons.”

Earning an inadequate amount of Rs 1250 per month from the state government, Kaur shared, “We guard the village in the middle of the night for about eight hours from 9 pm to 4 am but we are not even getting a salary at par with that of a daily wager….We were not even getting paid regularly a few months ago.”

Calling the campaign a cruel joke, Kaur says that by prefixing ‘chowkidar’ to their names, BJP is not helping them in any way.

Modi’s campaign, which came as a response to the opposition Congress party’s slogan “chowkidar chor hai”, has also not been taken well by the community. Talking about it, Kaur added, “Who is chor (thief)? We who work through the night or those who are not paying us our rightful wages…Rahul Gandhi is calling a chowkidar ‘chor’, which is shameful and has hurt the sentiments of millions of actual chowkidars of this country.”

To improve the conditions of the chowkidars, Kaur demands that the government listens to genuine demands made by 10,500 chowkidars of Punjab to increase their stipend to around 7,000 per month, which will make it equal to MNREGA workers’ wages.

