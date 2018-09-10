Who Says Daughters Of Sex Workers Don’t Have Dreams, They Do And I’ll Fulfill Them: Robin Chaurasiya

More often than not, humans are hardwired to react when someone dares to encroach upon their privileges. While that needs courage, standing up and battling for others, well that is the very definition of having nerves of steel! And Robin Chaurasiya’s journey, from refusing to accept discrimination for being a lesbian when she was in the US military to striving to provide a better life to the children of sex workers, is a rather apt example of the same.

It was in 2010 that she left the military, came to India and started volunteering in many NGOs in Mumbai. But it was the time she spent with NGO Rescue Foundation that led to the establishment of Kranti, her NGO in Mumbai, that empowers daughters of sex workers to become agents of social change.

“The NGO rescued teenage girls from brothels and taught them unsustainable skills like achar/papad making, tailoring, etc. After this, they were either sent home where the situation is still the same which had forced them to enter sex work in the first place or they were married off. They weren’t given any education or provided therapy to heal,” Robin shared.

“These girls had their entire life ahead of them and had aspirations, plans for their future, what about them?! Who says daughters of sex workers don’t have dreams, they do and I’ll fulfill them.” And thus started her quest, to make sure that the daughters of sex workers are not bereft of the future they deserve like anyone else.

Excerpts from our candid conversation with Robin who considers the smiles on the girls’ faces as the milestones of her life:

What happens when you bring to Kranti, say a 14-year-old illiterate girl? How does her education commence?

Yes, many of these girls have never been in a school, so one can’t just pick them and put them in, say 7th standard. Girls we take in are between the age of 13 and 22. They can either opt for higher studies or take a gap year and explore what they want to do in life. Some don’t want to study at all and want to indulge in social work instead. It is one of the major reasons that we started the Kranti School program.

Kranti School Program?

Apart from the mainstream education, we have personalized plans for everyone, as here are girls who are 18 and illiterate and also ones who are ready for university. So, from 8 am to 12 pm, there is Kranti School which includes 20 minutes of yoga and then meditation, journal writing, making a list of things they are grateful for. Then comes analyzing national and international news, then 20 minutes of logic puzzles, and creative thinking sessions.

For the next two hours, we assign a particular activity to every weekday like Music Mondays, Ted Talk Tuesdays, Filed-trip Fridays. All this is to prove to everyone and the kids too that every individual possesses the capability to learn regardless of their background and whether they are educated or not. There is no measurement of where ‘you should be’ when you are 18 at Kranti.

But before focusing on the education part, the first thing we do when they come to us is to put them in therapy as we are concerned about their mental health as many of them suffer from borderline personality disorder and self-harm tendencies that need be addressed.

Kranti Krantikaris & the cake!

So, what happens after they have overcome these difficulties and hurdles?

As the girls gain the confidence to do things alone, we provide them with opportunities to explore more options out there. Like one of our girls, a 19-year-old, just participated in a theatre program in Himachal. They explore the world, participate in different activities and workshops. Pushing them out of their comfort zones and making them aware of their skills is what we aim for.

If provided with the same opportunities as others, they will be far more compassionate and stronger individuals because of the adversities they have faced.

Kranti girls presenting a play in Hyderabad.

While beating the odds is no small feat, is there any particular girl whose story of success you find inspirational?

There is one who I learned the most from. Her name is Sheetal and she became a part of Kranti when she was 17. She had studied till class 7th and had started working as a domestic worker in the red light area after that. So, when she came to us, we put her in the 7th standard thrice, she failed each time. Then our therapist told us, “Why are you forcing her to do something just because the society claims it as necessary? It is just making her feel like a failure. Let her do something she likes, let her feel successful.”

Kranti 🎂🎉🎊Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl inside and out who has filled our lives with Happiness and love.To someone who touches each life you enter, spreading joy to everyone you meet: may the…

It was right about the time that she had started learning drums and she loved them! We had to literally take away her drumsticks away or she would bang them against the floor all night.*she laughs* We applied in music schools and while schools in India were fixated on the fact that she hadn’t even passed 10th, she received a full scholarship to study music for nine months in Washington.

After she came back, she worked in Pune as a music therapist with kids who came from the impoverished sections of society like children of migrant laborers, construction workers etc. She changed my definition of success. Real success was the smile on her face and the happiness she brought to those kids.

But I am sure the journey to give them these opportunities couldn’t have been easy.

The problem of getting a place to stay is the biggest hurdle we have faced. As long as we don’t tell people that we are working with daughters of sex workers, we are welcome to stay. As soon as they come to know the truth, they ask us to leave so in the last 7 years, we have shifted 5 times in a city like Mumbai where housing is a constant problem.

Kranti The magic of get one buy one deal 😉

Next is the fact that many of these girls do not have important documents like Aadhar cards or birth certificates. It is so unfair that you were born and raised in a place your entire life and yet you don’t have a proof that you actually belong to your birthplace. You’ve never been to school, no Aadhar card, nothing. Getting these documents made is a tough task, but we get them made despite the difficulties so that they never face any hitches in their future.

You are doing a noble deed, Robin. But what about the difficulties you had to overcome in your own life?

Well, they are the ones that have shaped me into the individual I am today- unable to accept what is wrong. I lived in the US with parents who had mental illnesses – my mother suffers from schizophrenia and my father had bipolar personality disorder. I grew up in a house where domestic violence was usual. My earliest childhood memories are of my parents trying to burn each other with hot irons and me and my sister trying to break them apart.

My mother had hallucinations that someone was hiding in our attic, planning to murder her at night and she would call the police every other day, leaving me and my sister to cook up stories for why the police visited us so frequently. My father, unfortunately, didn’t believe in mental illnesses and thus refused to put my mother on medication, forcing her to live her entire life with her condition until she came to live at Kranti four years ago.

Not allowing the wounds of your past to scar your humanity… my respect for you just doubled, Robin. We also learned that you served in the US military where you fought for LGBTQ rights.

I was 17 when I enlisted in the US military, where they made you sign these papers that said that you affirm that you have never EVER engaged in homosexual conduct. Though I knew then that I am a lesbian, I still signed the papers as four years didn’t sound like a big deal then. Eventually, I did my Masters in Budapest, where I found this huge, amazing queer community from all over the world! For the first time in my life, I wasn’t hiding my real identity, I was out and proud.

Soon I had to go back to the military, but after getting a taste what it was to be ‘me’ finally, I had decided that couldn’t deal with their prejudice against homosexuality anymore. So, when they found out the truth, I frankly told them that yes, I am a lesbian and I wasn’t going to hide it anymore, I even went ahead and married my partner. But the higher authorities ruled, after a rather long period of pondering over it, that I was doing all this to escape serving in the military and thus I was retained following this twisted logic of theirs. It was a no-win situation, something which the media agreed with, as the news of my case was covered extensively.

That sure is insane. Well, what was your reaction to the Supreme Court’s verdict of decriminalizing homosexuality in India, recently?

Grateful, happy, I felt like crying as well! I wanted to dance, pray in gratitude that finally after so many years such an inhuman law has been struck down. But it’s left to be seen that whether this decision will be able to affect the mindset of people which is still stuck on ‘homosexuality toh paap hain.” Till that doesn’t change, this decision will be of little consequence.

So true. The same is in the case of sex work, which is legal in India, but owing to the prejudice and judgement people have towards it, it is regarded as illegal by half the population.

As we know that sex work is already legal in India, it is soliciting in public that is illegal. But even when they follow the rules they are still harassed and exploited. What is needed is, one, for them to be aware of their rights and laws and two, for authorities like the police to realize that exploiting the fact they do not know their rights is misusing the power they are entrusted with.

I mean look at cities like London and Amsterdam where a sex worker can write on any forms they fill out to avail any facility, what their profession is without the fear of being discriminated. They have access to the health care system, welfare, and the social security system. I may be dreaming two centuries ahead, that’s what I want to see in India one day.

I hope that day comes soon.

I do too. I have worked closely with these women and I feel privileged to know such exceptional human beings. We are all taught that sex workers have a directionless and useless life, but when it comes to selflessness, I have found the best examples among them.

Like one of the sex workers, Zarina, whose daughter lives her at Kranti, was trafficked at age 9. Yet her years spent in this, as society terms it, ‘ganda kaam’ couldn’t change her giving heart. When a sex worker died of TB and HIV, she took it upon herself to see to it that she received a proper funeral otherwise her fate would have been like other sex workers whose dead bodies would lie around for days before they were removed by BMC workers.

And not only that day, Zarina swore to provide the proper burial cremation to every sex worker when they died, no matter how difficult it may be for, as they deserved this last rite. We feel all grand and great when we drop that 10rs note in a beggar’s hand and here was a person who was going to such lengths for strangers.