Who Is Saif To Stop Me From Wearing A Bikini: Kareena Kapoor’s Response To Trolls

On a new chat show, Quick Heal Pinch, hosted by actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, Kareena was at her best when she was shown some social media trolls condemning her husband for letting her wear bikinis.

A photo of Kareena went viral sometime back when she was on a family holiday where she was spotted wearing a pink bikini. While many swooned over the glamorous pictures that took over the internet, some people couldn’t handle a mother wearing a bikini.

Known to be unapologetic about her choices, Kareena gave a fitting reply to the trolls that read, “Go to hell Saif Ali Khan, you not a shame to let your f**king wife wearing bikini.”

“Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini anyway? Because I don’t think my relationship is as such that Saif would ever tell me why are you wearing a bikini or why are you doing such things or what? I don’t think so at all. I think we share a very responsible relationship. He trusts me and when I am wearing a bikini then obviously there’s a reason I am wearing it: I am taking a dip,” said Kareena in response.

Saif and Kareena have been setting couple goals ever since they have been married. He has been an immense support to his hard-working wife who has successfully juggled her work commitments and family life. But as people love to take a dig at celebrities every now and then, they even had issues with Kareena not giving much time to her son.

However, unfazed by such comments, Kareena shared, “ I think these comments don’t say anything about me. They speak about what those kind of people are. The way they are trying to say that because you’re a mother then that’s it, there is no life and you’re not supposed to do anything. You can’t go to the gym, you can’t go out, and you can’t have friends who are younger than a certain age. It just goes to show the regressive mindset of people.”

“I strongly believe that when a child sees his mother, I think it is a huge thing because he understands the value when his parents go to work, come back, then he values their time, he values their money, he values everything else. But here, I don’t know why it’s looked down upon that I am supposed to be carting him around wherever I go. Women are just supposed to pack up, hang up their boots, sit at home and look after their child… According to me that’s the most regressive thing ever,” she added.

H/T: The Hindustan Times