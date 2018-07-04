While We Condemn Trump, Situation of Bangladeshi Immigrants In India Proves We Are No Different

While we keep condemning the US authorities and Trump administration for wrecking havoc in the lives of immigrants, we really need to turn our outrage inwards. If we take a look at how the Bangladeshi immigrant families have been treated in India for years, we’d find out that the situation here is no different.

The Section 14 A of the Foreigners Act, 1946, in India entails that any foreigner who enters in India or stays here without the necessary documentation can be put behind the bars for a duration from 2 to 8 years.

Thus, when immigrant Bangladeshi families in India get detained, while the parents get put behind the bars, children who are above the age of 6 are presented before the Child Welfare Committee and the Juvenile Justice Board, reports Scroll. Their kids then are sent away to shelter homes.

Several similar cases were documented in a 2015 research conducted by Sucharita Sengupta of the Mahanirban Calcutta Research Group. The case of Bhaduribala was one among them.

Bhaduribala had claimed that she left Bangladesh with her son and daughter owing to political unrest. While she was put in jail, the children were sent to shelter homes. They grew up to be adults in the shelter homes and during her time in jail, Bhaduribala did not get to see them even once in four years.

Speaking on the matter, activist Biplab Mukherjee says, “India is a party to the UNCRC [United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child] according to which families cannot be separated. But here we are [doing that].” Biplab is the organisation secretary of the Banglar Manabadhikar Suraksha Mancha, which is working for victims of cross-border violence in West Bengal.

A lot of activists support the notion, expressing that such separations violate international conventions. To add to it, Article 9 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child states that a child shouldn’t be separated from his/her parents unless it is for the best interests of the child.

West Bengal authorities, however, have a different take on the matter and share that such cases are handled sensitively. Ananya Chakraborti, West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson, says, “The jails in West Bengal are very humanitarian. I have personally witnessed cases where some jailers have allowed the child to remain with the mother in the jail beyond the stipulated time because the mother and child don’t want to be separated.”

But the problem is bigger than it is actually made to appear. There are even instances when the parents are repatriated to Bangladesh while the children are left behind in India. The separated children are at a lot of risks. There are times when the children are taken away from the authorities by misleading them and then trafficked and exploited.

There lie a lot of reasons for the immigration. Some come to India to visit relatives and are misinformed about the legal documentation, others come for medical reasons. Many of them are girls and women who have been tricked into coming to India.

A memorandum was issued by India’s Ministry of Home Affairs in 2012 to make an exception under the Foreigners Act for victims of trafficking, where both adults and minors are supposed to be sent to shelter homes before repatriation. Sadly, the memorandum is often ignored. Thus there have been many instances where Bangladeshi immigrants have been wrongfully jailed under the Foreigners Act.

Even the official process of repatriation is a complicated one. There are many obstacles, fear and language barriers being some of them. Sometimes the trafficked girls have been conditioned to give wrong information, which makes it all the more difficult for them to find a way back home.

The fact that hardly any media attention is being given to the matter is probably why the issue fails to get resolved.

H/T: Scroll