While Numbers May Suggest An Increase In Women Intake In IIMs, Recent Data Says Otherwise

Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have always been overflowing with male students with only a few female students. But after years of several public policies and research studies, it has been aiming for a gender diverse tag for the last 10 years.

The government and individual IIMs have shared data that shows from 31.7 percent women in the 2013-15 batch, but now the percentage has come down to 27.5 women in the 2017-19 batch.

In both 2013-15 and 2014-16 batches, only 13 IIMs were there but in 2015, seven more IIMs were started and the total intake was also increased between 2013 and 2017 by 30 percent between 2013 and 2017. Thus, the intake of women crossed 1000 for 2013-15 batch, reaching 1211 for the 2017-19 batch.

But if we see the percentage, the intake of women was 31.7 percent in the 2013-15 batch which fell to 23.3 percent in 2015-17, and again increased to 27.5 percent in the 2017-19 batch. So, in 5 years, a 4 percent drop in women intake was observed.

For the oldest IIMs (Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta) the results are mixed, like in IIM Ahmedabad, the percentage of women reached was 35 percent in 2014-16 batch which became almost half in the next year and again increased in the 2017-19 batch with 33.4 percent women.

IIM Bangalore has around 25 percent women in every batch and in IIM Calcutta women intake reached 16.4 percent in 2016-18, but increased to 30.9 percent in 2017-19. IIM Lucknow has a women intake of more than 30 percent for every batch except for the 2015-17 batch.



With this data, the combined intake of women in the old IIMs was calculated to be around 30 percent except for in the 2015-17 and 2016-18 batches. So it seems like the old IIMs are doing better than the ones founded later.

Like IIM Shillong and other IIMs established in 2010-11, the 25 percent intake of women in 2013-15, came down to below 20 percent in 2017-19.

As for the other seven IIMs of 2015-16, it was 9.8 percent in 2015-17 batch and 20.3 percent in 2017-19 batch.

So, the process of gender diversity needs to be streamlined and all the IIMs should follow a consistent weightage system on the gender front.

H/T: The Quint