When Women Come Together, There’s An Immediate Sense Of Deep Healing: Life Coach Rekha Govindan Kurup

“The Sisterhood exists. It has always existed since the beginning of time, and the old ways have endured through each great epoch and earth cycle. Pieces of ritual and knowledge clandestinely guarded and passed on through lineage by a few chosen ones. Remembrances of the Sacred Feminine are now awakening within the cellular memory of our collective ancestral roots. The return of the ancient sisterhood is a woman’s return to her own internal power, beauty and strength. It is the cure for our own soul sickness and the potion needed to heal the earth and lay the foundation for a new era of light for our children and our children’s children.” – Cynthia Flores-Signet

Women from all cultures and traditions are gathering together to reawaken the collective memory of an energy that is as old as the earth itself. Circles that journey into the very heart and soul of the Divine Feminine are cropping up everywhere around the world. And when women come together to sing the ancient songs of sisterhood, the soul begins to heal organically.

One doesn’t have to travel too much to experience being in this circle. A Bangalore-based feminist leads one such circle of women regularly across India.

Rekha Govindan Kurup is a Feminist Yogini, Women-Centered Spirituality Coach and Social Activist. She is also the founder and Director of the She Stands Tall Project that is committed to supporting women in their journey of Awakening through a diverse array of workshops that support Women and Girls to Stand Tall in the Knowing, Embodiment and Expression of Body, Sexuality and Self – wholly, naturally and sacredly. Excerpts from a chat:

How much of yourself do you know?

Well, the question is quite open-ended. And that is who I am – a person of infinite possibilities. I see myself as someone with diverse interests and diverse viewpoints; one who can never be put into a box.

I am spiritual, by which I mean everything is connected. Who I am and what I do are not separate. They are deeply interconnected. I show up for everything in my life whether I like it or not. I have a fascinating relationship with my comfort zone; something that I am constantly expanding. Every fall or break, up and down that I have had in my life, I have braved it with a 200% commitment and learnt from each of those phases.

I don’t believe in the right or wrong. I believe truth is multidimensional and every person on this planet has his or her own truth. Nobody is really bad. They are coming from their own experiences of love and truth. And I feel my job is about seeing that, recognising that and acknowledging that.

And is that what the She Stands Tall project is about? Is it an extension of just who you are?

It is an extension of who I am but it is not me. It is something that began through me and is growing through me. But is it way bigger than who I am and my personality. It has changed my life immensely. I am more open and more present. You can never define She Stands Tall. It’s a name attached to something much bigger. I only hope I can align myself to the spirit and vision of what it intends to serve.

And what does this project intend to do?

When you asked me about myself, I spoke about the expansive and deep aspect of my life. These aspects exist in every person on this planet. Most of the times, we are unable to experience it because of the situations, circumstances, relationships, could be anything. The things around you prevent you from being fully authentic and don’t allow yourself to see YOU.

She stands tall project, simply put, creates a safe open space for women to stand honestly and look at themselves – their bodies, their sexuality; a space for her to stand inside out.

What first got me intrigued about your project is the article I read on Shakti Awakening conference, written by a friend who also attended the conference.

The article read – we envision to gather women from different parts of the Earth in sacred intentional intimate ritual circle to hold space for each other’s knowing, her-stories, ancestry, vulnerability, healing, and awakening while opening up conversations, questions and engagements around the a wide variety of topics including body, sexuality, patriarchy, matriarchy, sacred feminine, sacred masculine, spiritual feminism, transformative leadership, women’s role in peace making and peace keeping. We feel that coming together in such intimacy will strengthen and revitalize our power and support us in birthing our vision into the world.

This sounds so powerful. A meeting that’s straight out of a Stanley Kubrick film!

You indulge in rituals involving blood, moon, and bodies. This seemed so alien yet so intriguing. This is almost like a cult, no?

This is the second time we did this conference. This is really the essence of our work. The things we have to offer in our workshops and women circles, this is a chance to go deeper. It is an experiential gathering. It is a chance to explore and experience our lineages – our mother, grandmothers, and great-grandmothers. And it has deep aspects of nature. So what we do is just mirror the rhythm of nature and translate that into our life.

We believe when women come together, there is an immediate sense of deep healing and awakening that starts happening. For women, it’s a very collective awakening. A man can afford to be solo and awakened because the biological rhythm is very different. But from my work, I have learnt that when women, who are part of a collective pain and collective trauma, come together, healing that is both physical and mental begins. They start aligning themselves to their intrinsic nature – women with menstrual issues start to align with their body rhythm, memories are awakened through lineages via the moon. Think of it as an awakening of the psyche.

This year, our youngest member was 14 years old and the oldest was 60! It’s a really powerful journey. We mirror our darkest sides to each other. It’s about taking responsibility for whatever is happening to us. What happened to me is because of me.

So these conferences and women circles are not your regular counseling sessions?

No! We don’t say anything. We are not here to teach anyone anything. We are not here to heal. The core aspect of our work is creating a space to be vulnerable. There is no space to be vulnerable, now is there? Not even in your own house. Even if you don’t like something, you move along because you are trying to please everybody. So what we do is create opportunity and space for you to be vulnerable and feel emotional. Today we don’t even know what it is to feel!

We think of tears as only associated with grief or sorrow. But you can have tears because of unconditional love. A mother looks at her child and cries. And she doesn’t know why she is crying but she cries. It’s a vulnerability that nature has created and we are only trying to protect that.

I hope that people understand what I say when I say the term ritual; it’s not the distorted version of that term that I am referring to. It’s not like the proceedings have to be done so and so and at so and so hour!

The word ‘ritual’ comes from the ancient Sanskrit word ‘Ritu’ which means season. And the older version of the word means blood – menstrual blood. So a woman in menstruation is called ‘Ritumati’. So the meaning of the word ritual comes from the intension to honour something that’s happening. Even the simple act of taking a bath becomes a ritual if you are present and have an intention.

So we do very simple things that bring us back into the present, back into our body, acknowledge ourselves and acknowledge all those aspects that have come together to make us who we are. And for that, we use different elements of nature – earth, fire, water, wind, and space. So we use the rituals to create a space for us to be vulnerable.

You know I have just begun reading ‘Women Who Run With The Wolves’. And it’s a really tough book to crack. It’s not the in your face kind of feminism, asking women to be something or be out on streets asking for something. It’s so much about changing the self, finding things within ourselves and connecting with ourselves!

When people who have read the book come to our circles, they feel the essence of the wild – in themselves, in the room, in the space.

Every time I go through an emotional turmoil, I am told to take it easy because it’s an experience that’s common to every woman. ‘Every woman goes through it’, I am told. And that really makes things worse. Is every woman really the same?

Not at all! Emotions are natural to everybody. It’s we who have created the narrative that men can’t feel. I have seen innumerable young girls and boys growing up. It’s the boys who cry and get emotional, not the girls. Girls are actually very mature when they are children. It’s we who suppress the emotional sides of boys; asking them to grow up, to be a man, to stop crying. So that’s really not true that our emotional capacities vary. The way a girl and a boy embody or express it might vary but both equally can feel emotions fully.

But in our world, we deny this capacity to one person and overload the other. The entire burden of men’s emotions is also being carried by the women. There is a great imbalance in the experience of emotions.

If you meet the women in my circles, you would realize the way a woman shows up her emotions is very different. And this ability to feel is closely related to her menstrual cycle. Emotions and intuitions are closely related. And the more we allow ourselves to be vulnerable, the more strongly we read our intuitions.

But most of the times we deny ourselves this gift. Most of our emotions still stem from wounds or denial of something; having to show the world something, having to fight for something. So these are not the emotions we talk about. This is just the first layer where healing needs to happen.

Most girls below the age of 21 in the patriarchal culture are carrying huge trauma and huge wounds; which turn her into a rebel. A woman’s life is spent fighting for her. Most of these feminist movements provoke that wound, provoke the rebel.

Through our work, we want a woman to feel her power – power in its true sense, embodied power. Like that of a mountain. It never even moves but nobody can deny its power; it’s right there, silent and powerful.

Your thoughts on patriarchy?

Most of the written texts in Kerala are those that pen down views of men. There is no matriarchal story because no grandmother has ever been interviewed before. And tell me how is a man to know what is going on in a woman’s head? So, my work is relatively very new here. I am working with grandmothers, interviewing them and drawing out lineages to tell the matriarchal story.

Having worked and researched for long, I can now say there are innumerable matriarchal cultures across the world and India too must have been a strong ground of matriarchy.

Kerala is very old and its matriarchy is now forgotten. But even today, a daughter’s lineage is very important in the state. If there is no daughter in the family, there’s a fear that the lineage is going to collapse. One needs a daughter. The lineage surprisingly is through the daughter.

Now, there was a lot going on in our lives. The women in my lineage were not all happy and going through struggles of their own. I couldn’t help but wonder why. I began talking to my aunts and realized somewhere something had disrupted. We had to investigate what. A very powerful story came forth.

In Kerala, if a family doesn’t have daughters, they look into the closest maternal side and adopt their girl into the family and take on the girl’s family name! And that’s the culture really. The family’s name is the mother’s name. Both my mum and my dad have their mother’s lineage. I, born of this century, carry my dad’s name. But this shift happened in the last 50-60 years and nobody wants to talk about it anymore.

Rekha is a women’s Spirituality Life Coach and Ritualist, Women’s Circle Trainer, Creative facilitator, and Expressive Arts Therapist. She is also the co-founder and director of The She Stands Tall Project LLP (STTP). She facilitates Women’s circles, Authentic Self explorations, Shakti Woman journeys, Women’s Rites and Wisdom learning containers. Her work is founded in facilitating a unique transformative learning model based on a whole person philosophy such that a living spirituality, the creative arts, the body, and the participant all become part of the transformative exploration. The pedagogy of her work is founded in her Master of Arts degree in Women’s Spirituality from the Institute of Transpersonal Psychology (ITP) in Northern California, and a certification in Expressive Arts Therapy from EAST-WEST School of Psychology and Women’s Christian College in Chennai. Rekha Kurup is a recipient of the Vital Voices Fellowship for 2015. Her research study, Rising Daughter, Silent Mother, and Fading Grandmothers is published in India and the United States.