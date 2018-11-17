When The Idea Of ‘Honour’ Is Detached From Sexuality, The Violence Around It Will End: Trisha Das

Women’s desire in our country remains a rather dreaded topic. While men in our country are mostly taken care of when it comes to manifesting their sexual desires and expressing sexual freedom, women are consistently repressed and judged for the same.

The idea of a woman wanting, having, or enjoying unapologetic sex strikes so many as downright revolting, an abomination of the highest degree. We think it’s high time this skewed and deeply flawed narrative is changed for good.

Constantly striving to be a wholesome voice in contemporary feminism, IWB has thus come up with our latest campaign “The Cuntry” to stand up for sexual choices of women for pleasure and not just for procreating.

Our campaign partner Kamasutra has joined us in our quest and will help us in taking you across the length and breadth as well as the current and ancient politics of the country as we navigate the dynamics of women’s sexuality in India and attempt to free it from the confining fetters of repressed ideologies.

In a recent chat that we had with bestselling author Trisha Das, she said that our country’s attitude towards women’s sexuality is finally changing. “I think people are finally ready to talk about female desire,” she said.

This is exactly why she chose to write about it. Trisha’s latest book Kama’s Last Sutra is about an archaeologist who time travels to the medieval world of kings, concubines, and courtiers. The book takes a detailed look at the contemporary woman and her sexual desires in a world that the author feels is ready to talk about it.

Trisha further talked about how female sexuality has been long confined by our repressive ideas of virginity, religion, and the institution of marriage. She also talked about the violence around the idea of women’s sexuality and how it can be fought.

“When the idea of ‘honour’ is detached from sexuality in our country, much of the violence around it will end,” said Trisha. Here are extracts from the chat:

On choosing the topic of female desire as the subject for her book

Trisha Das on Twitter @indianwomenblog I think people are finally ready to talk about female desire. Which is why I chose to write about it. Yes, I expected a backlash, but so far there’s been none. #TheCuntry

Trisha Das on Twitter @indianwomenblog I think the feminist movement and #MeToo have made a huge difference. People are trying to understand consent, what makes a woman tick and how to negotiate sexual relationships in a healthy way for the first time. #TheCuntry #KamasLastSutra

Trisha Das on Twitter @indianwomenblog I also think many Indian novels tend to skirt around the issue of sex. Authors tend to be embarrassed about writing sex so they either don’t or they write it clinically. I thought I’d try writing it in an open and sexy way. #TheCuntry #KamasLastSutra

On focusing on women’s sexual desires

Trisha Das on Twitter @indianwomenblog @KamaSutra_In Most women don’t know what makes them tick! Or if they do then they don’t ask for it for fear for being labeled and judged. Society considers men’s sexuality more important because traditionally, men have run the world. #TheCuntry #KamasLastSutra

Trisha Das on Twitter @indianwomenblog @KamaSutra_In As women strive for equal opportunities in society, sex has automatically become part of the conversation. Because women do it too! #TheCuntry #KamasLastSutra

On being labelled

Trisha Das on Twitter @indianwomenblog @KamaSutra_In I’ve never really listened or cared much about how people might have labeled me. I don’t consider writing a book which features female sexuality as a fight. I like to see it as a conversation. And an entertaining read. #TheCuntry #KamasLastSutra

On how Kama’s Last Sutra approaches female sexuality

Trisha Das on Twitter @indianwomenblog @KamaSutra_In Perhaps it’ll help with understanding how female desire works, how a woman experiences pleasure and what it means to be a virgin that has nothing to do with breaking body tissue. Also to get inside the head of a modern, young feminist, perhaps? #TheCuntry #KamasLastSutra

Trisha Das on Twitter @indianwomenblog @KamaSutra_In Well, if you go by the book’s definition of virginity, then likely there are many more virgins in the world than you thought. Read it and find our. #TheCuntry #KamasLastSutra

Trisha Das on Twitter @indianwomenblog @KamaSutra_In Maybe it’ll help to read how flirting works and how to address consent in a new relationship? I don’t know. #TheCuntry #KamasLastSutra

Trisha Das on Twitter @indianwomenblog @KamaSutra_In That marriage and our ideas about it are as much politically driven as the rest of our lives. #TheCuntry #KamasLastSutra

On what she learned about female sexuality during the research of her book

Trisha Das on Twitter @indianwomenblog @KamaSutra_In While researching this book, I discovered that most erotic carvings on the walls of Hindu Temples in India depict homosexuality pretty openly. In Khajuraho, you’ll see sculptures of women touching each other’s lady-parts a lot. #TheCuntry #KamasLastSutra

Trisha Das on Twitter @indianwomenblog @KamaSutra_In Much of what is acceptable or unacceptable in society depends on the politics of the day. It’s inaccurate to think that homosexual women were more empowered in the past. History shouldn’t be resurrected, but learnt from. #TheCuntry #KamasLastSutra

Trisha Das on Twitter @indianwomenblog @KamaSutra_In The idea of ‘the good ol’ times’ doesn’t apply to women’s empowerment. The best time to be an Indian woman is now. #TheCuntry #KamasLastSutra

Trisha Das on Twitter @indianwomenblog @KamaSutra_In From the beginning of time, religions have sought to control both male and female sexuality. That’s how we’ve ended up living largely in monogamous, heterosexual relationships today – because of dominant world religions of recent history. #TheCuntry #KamasLastSutra

On sexually liberated women from history

Trisha Das on Twitter @indianwomenblog @KamaSutra_In Sexually-liberated women have historically always met with an unfortunate and often violent end. Take Cleopatra. Catherine the Great had it good for a while I guess. #TheCuntry #KamasLastSutra

Trisha Das on Twitter @indianwomenblog @KamaSutra_In When the idea of ‘honour’ is detached from sexuality in our country, much of the violence around it will end. Hopefully. Or maybe that’s incredibly naive. #TheCuntry #KamasLastSutra

