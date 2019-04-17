When I started Working With Govt Schools, They Were In A Ramshackle Condition: Atishi Marlena

An Indian politician and educator, Atishi has been a member of the political affairs committee of Aam Aadmi Party, who has played a major role in transforming the government schools of New Delhi.

Having completed her schooling from Springdales School in Delhi, Atishi went on to pursue history at St Stephen’s College, post which she studied at Oxford University on a Chevening scholarship. After returning to India, she began teaching History and English at Rishi Valley School in Andhra Pradesh and for the past four years, she has been working as the education advisor to the deputy chief minister of Delhi.

Speaking to Femina, Atishi shared the things that she realised had to be addressed in the education system when she started working and the roadblocks she faced along the way.

On what had to be addressed in the education system when she started working

“When I started working with these schools, they were in a ramshackle condition. Windows, lights, and fans were broken, toilets were dysfunctional, and there was no running water. The schools were not cleaned for days. Children had to sit on the floor, while teachers would be outside the classrooms rather than being inside, teaching. We worked hard to get these schools on track. With this change in the public education system in Delhi, the poorer sections of society have witnessed the real impact. Now, the children of rickshaw pullers, vegetable vendors, domestic workers, and such others have access to good education.”

On the roadblocks she faced along the way

“There was complete lack of accountability at every level. Be it the education bureaucracy, principals, school leaders, or teachers, no one seemed to care. Teachers were not teaching regularly. Making sure that the system was up and running was our biggest challenge. The other was improving the quality of education being imparted. A majority of the children who come to government schools are from the poorer sections of society, and are often first-generation school-goers. Ensuring that adequate educational support was provided to these children, who have no educational support at home, was an uphill task.”

H/T: Femina