When I Did Speak Up, I Was Terrified: Jennifer Lopez Shares Her #MeToo Experience

From October 2017 until now, countless women have shared their #MeToo experience. And it is singer and actor Jennifer Lopez who just weighed in on the movement.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the actor and singer shared that while she feels she hasn’t experienced sexual misconduct to the extent that others have in the industry, it was still difficult for her to speak up about an inappropriate situation.

“I haven’t been abused in the way some women have. But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my boobs? Yes, I have. But did I do it? No, I did not.”

Lopez said that she was scared to speak up at the time, fearing the impact it could have on her career, but it remained in her subconscious and she knew that his behavior was not right.

“When I did speak up, I was terrified,” she said. “I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, ‘what did I do? This man is hiring me!’ It was one of my first movies. But in my mind I knew the behavior was wrong. It could have gone either way for me. But I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, ‘Nah, we’re not having it.’”

While it’s relieving to hear that at least she was able to avoid the situation with her career intact, it does remind one of the fact that when survivors of sexual harassment and abuse cannot or do not speak up, it isn’t always about lack of strength. Each instance of sexual harassment shows how women are put in impossible situations, and regardless, end up suffering.

