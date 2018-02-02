When 14-Year-Old Deepika Padukone Slapped A Man In Public For Trying To Harass Her

Padmaavat, the epic drama by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has finally hit the screens despite the hurdles it faced. While the cast and director of the film faced many threats since they started filming, it was actor Deepika Padukone, playing the lead character of Padmavati, who received most of the hate. Wonder how she braved it all and continued to shoot for the film?

Well, the mettle that this girl possesses can be measured by the incident she recounted in a recent interview with India Today where 14-year-old Deepika slapped a man for trying to harass her in a public place.

“I will tell you an incident which probably sums up what gave them (parents) the belief or courage. I was 14 or 15. I remember one evening my family and I were walking down the street. We had probably finished eating at a restaurant. My sister and my father walked ahead and my mother and I were walking behind. And this man brushed past me,” she recounted.

“I could have, at that point, ignored, pretended like it didn’t happen. I turned back, followed this person, caught him by the collar – I was 14 – in the middle of the street slapped him and walked away. From that day on my parents knew that this girl can take care of herself,” she added.

She has been a constant supporter of Padmaavat’s release, and has time and again made it clear that they won’t bow down to the protests. It was in January last year when members of the Karni Sena vandalized the film sets in Jaipur and attacked Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The same opposition was faced when the film’s first song and the trailer were released and they were accused of tarnishing the pride and honor of Rajputs. The constant protests and hurdles set back the release of the movie by two months.