Wheelchair-Bound Since The Age Of 15, Inshah Bashir Is Kashmir’s First Woman Wheelchair Basketball Player

When life knocks you down, you can either choose to stay there or rise up once again. And that’s exactly the story of Inshah Bashir, the first female wheelchair-bound basketball player from Jammu and Kashmir.

At the age 15, Inshah fell from the third floor of her under construction house in Budgam district. A lack of facilities and medical guidance not only prolonged Inshah’s suffering due to some serious spinal cord injuries, but the damage was also made permanent. “Telling a girl, who is merely 15, that she cannot walk for life, is very difficult. When my family informed me about it, I was devastated. I had so many professional and personal aspirations that came crumbling down within seconds,” shared Inshah with TBI.

However, despite the physical immobility that Inshah endured, nothing deterred her fighting spirit. Inshah went to complete her graduation in Humanities, and that’s when another tragedy shook her life. Inshah’s father, who was her constant pillar of support, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. But what could have pulled back Inshah, only made her stronger. “My dad’s deteriorating health pushed me to take charge of life. And so, I began researching my condition and what I could do about it. I came across the Shafqat Rehabilitation Center in Srinagar that gave six months of physiotherapy.”

Although Inshah’s parents were not convinced about letting her live on her own, they decided to give in to their daughter’s wish under the condition that Inshah’s sibling would accompany her. But soon after they reached the center, Inshah asked her sister to return back home. “I was not ready to be on my own, but I needed multiple falls to rise. The initial days were physically exhausting, but they helped me get out of my trauma.”

This was when Inshah met the men’s wheelchair-bound basketball team during the physiotherapy classes that inspired her to take up the sport. For the next six months, she underwent rigorous training that found her in good stead. Talking about how she felt playing the sport, Inshah explained, “I felt at peace the first time I put the basketball in the net, and all my negative thoughts disappeared. Every time I dribble the ball, I feel alive.”

But as J&K had no women’s wheelchair-bound basketball team, Inshah had to travel to Hyderabad. With a burning passion for the sport coupled with her hard work, Inshah eventually qualified for the National Championship. Recalling her most cherished memories, Inshah shared, “Every player had to shoot at least three of the ten chances given. I managed to score seven, and that was the turning point of my life.”

After this, Inshah shifted to Delhi, where she joined the Amar Jyoti School as a teacher. Apart from being a school teacher, Inshah also trains girls to learn basketball whenever the rehab centre calls her to do so and she travels across the country to play matches. Inshah now also wishes to create an all-women wheelchair-bound basketball team in her state. “Many differently-abled girls from Jammu and Kashmir want to create their own identity, and I want to help them. I want to spread awareness about the opportunities for the disabled.”

A true warrior in every sense, Inshah adds, “Change does not take place overnight. It requires a lot of dedication, hard work, and perseverance. I have failed many times and cried myself to sleep. But this same life has been a very effective teacher as well.”

H/T: The Better India