Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India To Hold A 10-Day Summer Camp For Paralympic Girls

The Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India is a national body that aims to promote wheelchair basketball in India. Founded by Madhavi Latha, afflicted with polio since childhood, in the year 2014, it has been organising events that encourage paralympic athletes.

Latha is organising a 10-day summer camp for wheelchair-bound girls, from the age group of 16 to 24. The ten-day camp for a team of 25 girls will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium from June 11 to June 21 and the girls will be trained for the 2019 Under-25 Women World Wheelchair Basketball Championship.

“If they perform well, they may go for the qualifiers of the championship. The cost of everything in the camp except the travel will be borne by us. Each year, we send men and women to play in the international tournaments despite challenges so that they can get an exposure of how teams across the world are trained,” said Madhavi.

Talking about people taking part in the federation’s initiatives, Madhavi informed that it’s the older men and women who are enthusiastic. Kids refrain from participating and Madhavi focuses on bringing the kids to the arena. She said, “I can talk from experience. Sports help give more exposure and confidence to differently abled kids who are shy to do things alone. It improves the physical and mental strength of a differently abled person. I have been requesting parents to let their kids play and swim.”

On that note, Madhavi gives sports the maximum credits for bringing back zeal in her life. She shared, “My life was saved because of sports. I was 37 when I first learned swimming on my own to save myself from the debilitating effect of a compressed spinal cord.”

Madhavi then went on to form the Paralympic Swimming Association of Tamil Nadu and also begun playing basketball. “I wish I had turned to sports earlier,” she remarked. She makes sure to tell her tale to every parent of a differently abled child she meets so that they give importance to sports besides studies for their kids.