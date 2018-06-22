What Happened Is Over But I Am Not: Malvika Iyer, Who Lost Her Hands At 13 In A Bomb Blast

Malvika Iyer was just 13 when she lost both her hands in a grenade blast in Bikaner. There had been a fire at an ammunition depot nearby that left fragments everywhere, and one grenade landed in her garage and exploded when she held it. Her feet were completely disfigured, and doctors were not sure if she’d survive. Though she did, the doctors were not not sure if she’d ever walk again in her life. But looks like beating the odds is something Malvika excels in.

“I was bedridden for about a year-and-a-half. That was a very traumatic phase of my life given the fact that I was a very lively child who used to jump around and play. I was very good at sports, I was a trained Kathak dancer. Everything that I loved to do just became obsolete for me the day I had that accident. For the duration of my recovery, I was very restless, finding it hard to cope with the limitations. I wanted to do something, get out of this dark pit of hopelessness,” remembers Malvika.

So after 18 months of being hospitalized and having surgeries and just four months left to prepare for her 10th board exams, Malvika decided to achieve the impossible.

“It was around the time I had started walking again with the help of my ongoing treatment in Chennai. My friends back in Rajasthan would write to me, telling me how they were preparing for the exams. I was dejected and felt left out like I was wasting my time.”

“I knew it was next to impossible, but I decided to give my board exams a shot. Though it felt like a far-fetched dream at the time, it was my dream nonetheless. I joined a coaching centre and started studying. I still remember how my mother used to carry me there, as I couldn’t manage to walk more than a few steps,” she said, reminiscing how everyone was apprehensive whether she would be able to pull it off or not.

“But all the blast could take away from me was my hands and legs but not my brain or my will. I was focused on my goal, knowing that this was the only way I can come out of my shell. I had to do this for me,” she said in a voice that still carried the confidence that had propelled young Malvika to become the inspiration she is today.

Malvika, now 29, is an internationally-acclaimed motivational speaker today as well as a disability rights activist, advocating for building an inclusive society. I always have been awed by the sheer willpower she possesses, commending her 13-year-old self for winning over the challenges that life threw at her. Even today she continues to try and bring about a positive change in order to build a more compassionate world.

We are dangerously short on our stock of positivity, a fact I realized while talking with Malvika, whose every word was charged with super-motivation as she recounted her life story for me. Excerpts below:

Preparing for board exams in such a short period is no small feat, Malvika. Did you ever feel the difficulty of the goal you had set for yourself?

It was challenging but not impossible. The difficulty was narrating it all to my writing aide. Dictating English was easy, but being a science student dictating the diagrams in biology, in geometry… well, it was tough. To be that accurate I had to learn the diagrams more than just well.

The thing is that the accident made me a very patient person, Apeksha. I learned that results take time and will not just appear in a jiffy. It may not be just a matter of days or months but years before I succeed in achieving what I want.

But you did achieve your dream! Getting the state rank in your board exams, what did this success feel like?

Oh, it was a fairytale moment for me. I was in the newspapers, people from the media were calling me every day, I was being interviewed and that’s when Dr Kalam read about me. He invited me to Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet me and my family. He asked me about how I had prepared for the exams, my future plans, a divine moment it was to sit there in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in his office.

The world knows about the incident that shaped you into the confident and empowered woman you are today, but no one is aware of the years of struggle, the journey to become the person you are today.

Well, when I joined a regular school after my accident, I still remember how people would stare at me, they would feel awkward, uncomfortable, not knowing how to react. I have been discriminated against, looked down upon, considered not worthy, dependent… oh, it was endless. And this is the story of every differently-abled person out there.

The early years of college were the most difficult. I felt like I was surrounded by perfect people with perfect lives, while I was broken. I would cover up my wounds, wary of my disabilities, attempting to hide it all so people won’t notice. The years I spent there were all about pretending that all was okay with me while trying to come to terms with the reality that was suddenly overshadowing my confidence. Even the mere fact that I needed more time to unzip my bag would upset me. I felt that my body was not ‘perfect’, my inferiority complex was growing with time.

In this time while you were at your lowest, who would you say had been your constant pillar of support?

My mom. My constant support system, my inspiration, my unlimited treasure of positivity, everything I am doing today is because of her because she was there at that time when for me my life was shattered. But what she kept in mind was the fact that I was alive and she decided to take it forward from there, refusing to live in the past.

The reason for my positive outlook on life? All the credit goes to her. Wherever I went – for college, for motivational talks, while travelling, for summits – she would accompany me. She always reminded me that, ‘It’s the efforts that count much more than the achievement itself.”

A principle one must follow by heart. Though it must have taken a lot of time to come to terms with the reality, when did you feel that you are ready to face the world without any inhibitions?

I remember it was the 26th day of May 2012, exactly 10 years since it all happened. I had been on the path of realizing that instead of being a victim, I can be a survivor. That day I wrote my life story and posted it on Facebook, the story I had been trying to hide all these years, I was not ashamed any more of my scars, rather proud that I had successfully made it till here. And the reaction to the post was great! It got a lot of understanding, sweet, kind comments, people could relate to my life journey and felt empowered by my words.

It was then that I decided to share my story with the world, to become a motivational speaker.

And as we already know, when you set your mind to something it’s hard to deter you!

(We both laugh)

So, today you’ve attained your goals, you are an internationally-acclaimed motivational speaker, would you say that you have achieved success in life?

My definition of success is neither name, fame nor money. For me it is the ability to influence another person’s life in a positive way, that’s success to me. When I give talks in school, college or NGOs, private establishments, anywhere, people, listening to my talks, exhibit a plethora of emotions. They laugh, they smile, cry, applaud and sometimes they come to me after the talk, hug me and tell me how they are going to take positive strength from here, stop complaining about their setbacks in life and take a stand for themselves. They say, “If you can do it, then I need to at least give it a shot.” That’s success for me.

Receiving the “Nari Shakti Puraskar”, the Highest Civilian Honor for Women for outstanding contribution to women’s empowerment from the Honorable President Ram Nath Kovind.

Malvika has given over 300 speeches around the world. In 2016, she was awarded the first Women in the World Emerging Leaders award in New York, the same year she completed her PhD. In 2017, she was invited to speak at the UN Headquarters and to co-chair the World Economic Forum’s India Economic Summit in New Delhi! She obtained her Doctorate in Social Work from Madras School of Social Work in 2017. She secured first class with distinction and won the ‘Rolling Cup’ for the Best M.Phil. Thesis.

Her doctoral thesis is on the stigmatization of people with disabilities based on the subject of inclusion and attitude people exhibit towards the differently-abled. In this extensive research, she interviewed around a thousand students in an attempt to understand what is it in their minds that sets them apart that they feel the need to stare, get uncomfortable around them, discriminate them as not being their equals.

Your doctoral thesis is rather impressive and extensive, giving one a deep insight into what a differently-abled person goes through.

I wanted to understand why people hold a different perspective when it comes to the differently-abled. I plan to introduce it in school curriculums because it is here that an individual’s personality, core values, and mentality is shaped. My research showed that 90% of the obstacles the differently-abled face is generated from the discriminatory attitude of people around them, making them feel excluded from the society.

Launch of MAI: A Graphic Novel based on her life by Sriram Jagannathan.

They need to be sensitized to the reality of disabilities when they are in school itself. They need to understand that when it comes to talent, being differently-abled does not matter.

Well, it’s a concept that we are yet to learn. But when it comes to bringing about a change, in what other ways can we stop making the differently-abled feel excluded?

Initially, after my accident, I hadn’t been able to travel on my own a lot. I think if roads, buses, trains, parks, are made accessible to them, they won’t need to depend on someone. Make sure that they participate, not only in events specially arranged for them but also in every aspect of the society. Ensuring that they have equal rights and their voices have the right to be heard too. In movies, as well, they shouldn’t be portrayed as dependent on others for the fulfilment of their smallest needs but shown as they are i.e., fiercely independent.

Through her motivational talks and sensitization workshops, she has been raising awareness about the need for universal design and accessible public spaces.. She has also worked towards creating awareness about positive body image and walked the ramp as a showstopper for NIFT and Ability Foundation in Chennai. She emphasized the need for designing clothes with functionality and style for people with disability.

You have been a symbol of inspirations to many, Malvika. What would you like others to learn from your journey till now?

People get easily dissatisfied with life but my accident has given me the gift of appreciating the smallest things in life, like my very first steps after the accident, and cherish them. And that’s how everyone should live, celebrating the most insignificant victories because they matter too and accept the setback graciously as they are both parts of life.

I also learned the golden principle of acceptance and realized that revisiting a moment in the past, thinking about how one could have done something differently, is futile. The best thing to do is to accept it and move forward. What happened is over, but I am not.