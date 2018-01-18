What Does It Take To Break This Silence: Rima Kallingal On Sexism In Malayalam Film Industry

For far too long, the film fraternity of India has been silent about sexism in the industry and has openly portrayed misogyny on screen.

Not that much has changed overall but the fact that the fraternity people are now talking about it, slamming it, and striving hard to change the scenario gives us a sigh of relief.

Rima Kallingal, who has acted in several Malayalam movies, recently spoke about patriarchy, objectification of women and deep-rooted sexism in Malayalam films at Tedx in Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking of her experience when she joined the Malayalam industry, she said, “When I joined the Malayalam film industry, I heard words like shelf life, adjust, compromise, smile more, dumb down. We girls are always asked to dumb down. And we are so good at putting up an act – becoming someone that society wants us to be.”

She then asked the audience, “How long do we dumb down, how long do we remain silent and what does it take to break this silence?”

She also appreciated the Malayalam actor’s courage who was abducted by famous actor Dileep and condemned Dileep’s fans rooting for him after his bail. She said, “In spite of knowing the consequences of going ahead and pressing charges, she stood up for herself and demanded the justice she deserved. I think she broke every single stereotype and convention that was associated with women in her situation and that’s what it took to break my silence.”

She touched upon age inequality in the industry, and said, “Male actors in between say 20 and 70 years, whether married or unmarried, with or without kids and grand-kids, are given a platform to explore their craft, to excel in roles that are exclusively written for them; to grow, to evolve and to see their career take off when they are in their prime. And that is the way it should be. And I am so happy for them as an artist. But not so much for an actress who takes every decision in her personal life and it affects her career: getting married, getting divorced, getting a baby if at all her career gets till there. Everything that she does affects her career.”

Rima spoke her heart out and addressed all the issues that not only exist in the film industry but also in the world.

Watch the entire video here: