#WeToo Campaign Supports The Women’s Reservation Bill In Lok Sabha

  •  January 19, 2018

Following suite with the #MeToo movement, the National Alliance for the passage of the women’s reservation bill has launched #WeToo campaign. 

According to a report by The Logical Indianthe campaign has been launched to support the passage of the women’s reservation bill in Lok Sabha.

After #MeToo campaign that gave women voice against sexual harassment, #WeToo campaign can be seen as a sequel to it and as a step further towards women empowerment.  A network of 1500 organisations has collectively launched this campaign with a demand for equal female representation in all fields including politics.

As per a report by The Indian Express“The Women’s reservation bill will reserve one-third of the seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, on the lines of local self-government institutions in India, which in most states reserve as much as 50% seats for women.”

Organisations like Jagori, Centre for Social Research, All India Democratic Women’s Association, Oxfam and All India Dalit Mahila Adhikar Manch have come together for #WeToo campaign.

H/T:  The Logical Indian,  The Indian Express 

