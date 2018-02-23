Western Railway To Deploy All-Women Ticket Checking Crew For Shatabdi From Women’s Day

Western Railway has its plans set for March 8 which is the International Women’s Day as it is going to deploy an all-women ticket checking crew for Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express.

The decision was taken after two women TTEs managing two coaches of the train helped improve revenue collection from Rs30,000 to Rs50,180 as per a report by Hindustan Times. The almost 66% growth in the revenue inspired the decision to turn the staff into an all-women staff and thus from March 8 all the 6 TTEs on Shatabdi will be women.

According to a report by The Times of India, a senior Western Railway officer said, “After two male TTEs were suspended for malpractices, we decided to deploy women TTEs on a trail trial basis. The earnings from these two coaches increased, which prompted us to initiate the project on a larger scale. For now, it is a pilot project, which will be extended to other outstation trains if it yields the desired result.”

WR’s senior divisional railway commissioner Aarti Singh Parihar is the person behind this idea. Discussing the initiative she said, “Women are honest and the earnings on the day we held the trial run with all-women TTE staff proves it.”

“Working on suburban trains is difficult because passengers are argumentative and even recovering fines is a problem. On the Shatabdi, though the working hours are long, passengers are cooperative and ticketless travelers usually pay the fine without a fuss,” said Vijeta Dhavan, one of the TTEs who has been on duty on the Shatabdi Express.

It was only last year in July when Matunga was declared the first rural all-women station In India which also earned a mention in the Limca Books of Records for the same. It was followed by Jaipur’s Gandhinagar Railway Station which became the first Indian urban railway station to be run entirely by women. As apparent from its initiatives, railways certainly is doing its bit towards women empowerment.