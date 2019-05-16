We’re So Much More Than Masala And Spice: Shilpa Dandekar, Indian Head Chef In London

There is nothing like finding the taste of your homeland in a foreign country, right? Chef Shilpa Dandekar understands this unparalleled happiness and hence has set up her restaurant Pure Indian Cooking that serves pure Indian food in Fulham, London, United Kingdom.

“I love the challenge to let people here taste the authentic taste of Indian food and break bonds with the “so-called” Indian taste,” Shilpa told us. Lover of everything fresh and seasonal ingredients, Shilpa combines British produce with Indian spices to create dishes.

Shilpa was born and brought up in Murud, Maharashtra, and shifted to Mumbai at the age of 19 to pursue higher education. In the year 2003, she started working at Masala Bay restaurant, Taj Lands End, Mumbai as a trainee chef where she met the love of her life Faheem Vanoo.

In November 2005, they shifted to London and got married. In London, she began her journey as a sous chef in Quilon (Michelin-starred Indian restaurant) and then moved on to working under French chef Raymond Blanc OBE, with whom she was part of the opening team for the very first Brasserie Blanc in London. In 2015, the couple opened their restaurant and Shilpa is now one of the leading Indian female head chefs in London.

Read excerpts from our chat below:

Having worked for prestigious hotels and restaurants before starting up your own space, did you feel any difference between the two? Tell us about your personal experiences as a woman working for others and working for yourself.

Frankly, there is hardly any. Me and my husband, both being hoteliers, wherever we have worked, we have worked and put efforts like it’s ours. But, of course, when it’s your own space you get to fully decide the menu, space, décor, and the credit straightaway comes your way.

One thing is the same in both the scenarios – work harder. And, I think as a woman, we are instilled with the thought to prove ourselves more than men. Which I think is because somewhere women are taken for granted.

Right. Now that you’ve been living in the UK for so long, what are the food memories from India that knock your doors?

Oh, how much I miss my Maa ke haath ka khana. Coming from the coastal area, we relished a lot of fish-based dishes. That taste, that authenticity, is what I really miss. And, of course, street food!

Your food journey began with the prestigious Taj group of hotels and continued with Michelin-starred Indian restaurant Quilon in London, followed by working under Raymond Blanc OBE. So, do you believe that the right mentorship can evolve a person’s career?

Absolutely. Right mentorship is extremely important because that is what makes your base of the ethics and techniques strong. Be it anything – cooking, techniques, presentation, leadership, you learn all of these in perfect quantity under the right mentor. Back home while working in Taj, I learned the main difference between a cook and a chef. While a cook is good at their job, a chef is a leader who leads the team.

Shilpa with Raymond Blanc. Courtesy: Your Food Hood

Under Mr Raymond, I learned so many French cooking techniques that have shaped my cooking journey.

There must be some pressure as you represent Indian food in a different country.

It is a pressure, it is challenging, and it is also the driving force. I love the challenge to let people here taste the authentic taste of Indian food and break bonds with the “so-called” Indian taste. My main aim has been to maintain the authentic Indian taste as I amalgamate it with the modern techniques of cooking and British produce but also not to confuse people’s taste buds. So to maintain that balance and retain the distinct taste of each ingredient is a challenge.

On that note, what are the myths about Indian food? And, how are you breaking them?

That we are all about masala and spice. It was a little difficult earlier to educate that we are much more. When we began our take away and delivery joint before we opened the restaurant, people who haven’t tasted authentic Indian food doubted if we were serving it right. Like, a lot of times we received requests to make the dal makhani spicier, but we explain to them that it will ruin the taste. Thankfully, with time, we have been able to break the myth.

Which have been your favourite dishes born out of the combination of British produce and Indian spices?

Patra chaat: colocasia leaves served with yogurt, date and tamarind chutney, pomegranate, onion, tomato.

Scallops strawberry and fresh mint: served with rhubarb ginger chutney and roasted almond.

Tandoori duck: barbary duck breast with spiced apricot chutney and tamarind sauce.

Crab kokum fry: devon crab claw meat, ginger, green chilli, and kokum.

Asparagus and pinenut porial: mustard and curry leaves tempered asparagus and pine nut with coconut.

How is Pure Indian Cooking responsible towards the environment?

There is hardly any food waste at our restaurant as almost all of my recipes are made with standard proportion; a French technique I learned under Raymond Blanc. Usage of plastic is as less as possible. Like, we use paper bags and straws in place of plastic.

Great. Coming to your personal kitchen, are you experimental there too? ‘Cause doing the same thing at home can be exhausting and monotonous.

With almost 12 hours at the restaurant, it does get exhausting to experiment at home. So, the personal kitchen is a bit devoid of that. And, once back home, it’s all about getting the chance to be with our daughter. On weekends, our restaurant opens at 4:00 in the evening so that we get more time with her. A lot of our regular customers have requested to open the restaurant in the morning as weekend brunch is quite a choice but we want to spend that time with her.

Shilpa with her family. Courtesy: NDTV

Give a peek into the business relationship that you share with your husband. Sugar and spice and all things nice?

I am a chef and he is the manager, and they both share a relationship of arguments. Haha. We both have professional differences but we both have managed to not take the professional baggage at home. And, while we have differences, we also are similar when it comes to views, vision, and dedication towards our work.

Shilpa with her husband. Courtesy: London Unattached

Signing off, what is your advice to young girls who are aspiring to become chefs?

Advice would be to be strong and focused. Don’t fear to break the glass ceiling and thankfully, the scenario has evolved now. When I joined Taj about 10-12 years ago, I was the second female chef to join the team. But there is acceptance now. Leadership, talent, and focus take you long.

First published on Sep 18, 2018.