Well-Known Biker Chetna Pandit Committed Suicide Citing Unfulfilled Goals In A Note

Famous 27-year-old biker Chetna Pandit committed suicide at her Goregaon home and cited the unfulfillment of her goals as the reason in a note on Tuesday evening. She hanged herself from a ceiling fan.

It was one of her flatmates who found an unresponsive Chetna about an hour later after calling a key maker to gain access to the flat. The shocked flatmate then called neighbours, who alerted the Dindoshi police.

Police, on investigation, found the letter that Chetna left behind, which said that no one should be blamed for her death. She, in the letter, wrote that she had taken the extreme step because she couldn’t achieve certain goals in her life.

Confirming the news of her death was senior inspector Rajaram Vanmane. He, according to Mumbai Mirror, said, “She (Chetna’s flatmate) found Chetna hanging from a ceiling fan. Chetna was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead.” He added that an accidental death report had been registered.

“The note said that she was a very ambitious woman, but since she was unable to achieve her goals she was taking the extreme step. It also mentioned that nobody should be held responsible for her death,” the police said.

Chetna had moved to Mumbai from Karnataka about 10 years ago. She was a professional bike riding coach, part of a growing tribe of female motorcycling enthusiasts in the city. She was the first female member of Enfield Riders, a motorcycle tour and training organisation. She was also associated with a drag racing group. Before becoming a professional biker, she held a corporate job for a few years.

Chetna encouraged women from different age groups to experience the life on the road, teaching them how to ride bikes, especially the Royal Enfield.

Many members of the biking community paid tributes on Tuesday and Wednesday. Anam Hashim, a professional bike stunt performer, and rider, wrote on Instagram: “[Chetna] was a ‘Motorcycle Coach’ & she taught so many women how to ride a motorcycle. Her life wasn’t easy but that’s what life is all about… May her soul rest in peace.”

Motocross rider Vineeth Kurup tweeted: “RIP Chetna Nagesh Pandit :(. May almighty give strength to the family for bearing huge loss.” Rohit Mule, a photographer and rider, wrote: “Ride in peace Chetna Nagesh Pandit.”

One of Chetna’s students, Dipti Savla, said she never thought Chetna would take such a step. “She was charming and a motivating person,” Dipti told Mirror through a Facebook message. The Dindoshi police, meanwhile, said Chetna’s death came to light after one of the flatmates returned home. She rang the bell several times and phoned Chetna, but there was no response. She then called the key maker to open the door.

