Weightlifter Sanjita Chanu Bags India’s 2nd Gold Medal At 2018 Commonwealth Games

Day 2 at 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG) at Gold Coast, Australia, proved to be another Golden day for India as weightlifter Sanjita Chanu clinched the gold medal in Women’s 53kg weightlifting segment.

Sanjita defeated Loa Dika Toua of Papua New Guinea and Canada’s Rachel Leblanc-Bazinet to bag the winning position. Sanjita lifted a combination of 192kg in total this time and joined Mirabai Chanu, who won India’s first gold at CWG 2018, as golden girls.

The 24-year-old champion Sanjita had won gold at Glasgow Commonwealth Games in the 48kg category in the year 2014. The Manipur girl broke the existing CWG record with a lift of 84kg in the snatch category and then lift of 108kg in the clean & jerk category to finish with a combined effort of 192kg.

Twitter welcomed the 2nd gold with tons of praise for the weightlifter.

Virender Sehwag on Twitter Bhartiya Naari Sab par Bhaari. One more Gold. Congratulations #SanjitaChanu for winning our second gold in #GC2018Weightlifting in the women’s 53kg category. #CWG2018 Her second CWG gold after the 48kg one in Glasgow. Proud of you champion.

Sorabh Pant on Twitter Wow. Yesterday #MirabaiChanu made us proud. Today it is #SanjitaChanu. What does the Chanu clan eat? Whatever it is, I’m sure there’s now a steady diet of Gold. So happy for them.

Harsha Bhogle on Twitter Good news to start the day. Another Gold! #SanjitaChanu

Amrita Bhinder on Twitter Commonwealth Games 2018: Day 2 – #SanjitaChanu lifts 192 kg to clinch 2nd gold medal for India #CWG18

Mayanti Langer Binny on Twitter India’s golden girls are back in action #SanjitaChanu today 💪🏼 Congrats!!

India’s tally of medals till now: 2 golds, 1 silver, and 1 bronze.

Congratulations, Sanjita!