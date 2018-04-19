Wearing Pussy-Bow Blouses, Women Are Protesting For Sara Danius Who Is Being Forced Out Of Her Position

After 18 women accused Jean-Claude Arnault, a member of the Swedish Academy (the body that awards the Nobel Prize for literature) for sexually assaulting and harassing them, Sara Danius, the first woman to lead the Academy, was “forced out” of her position. Katarina Frostenson was a poet and member of the academy who was also forced to leave her work.

Though Arnault denied the claims made by the women, Ms. Danius, 56, hired a law firm in order to conduct an investigation of the matter following which she was ousted from her position.

“It was the wish of the academy that I should leave my role as permanent secretary,” Danius told reporters on Thursday, announcing that she would be resigning. It is yet unknown who chose to oust her.

“What they did was orchestrate a palace revolution, a coup to get rid of her, because she’s too headstrong,” Ebba Witt-Brattstrom, a professor of Nordic literature at the University of Helsinki, said. “A headstrong woman is not what they are used to in the Swedish Academy.”

Lena Fassali on Twitter Fight the corruption! #knytblus #knytblusförsara

Annie Woods on Twitter In support of #saradanius, and all women taking the fight against male harassment in the literary would and elsewhere, I wear a tie bow blouse today. #knytblus #knytblusförsara #teamsaradanius #backasaradanius #metoo

Danius has been famous for regularly wearing her signature pussy-bow blouses and people in Sweden have taken to social media to stand against her forced dismissal, wearing her signature look.

senjalarsen on Twitter I had to get out of bed to tie a bow to show my support for the permanent secretary Sara Danius, who was forced to leave the Swedish Academy which awards the Nobel prize in Literature #bowblouse #knytblus #knytblusförsara

En ny dag gryr. Den feministiska kampen sker varje dag, det vet vi så väl. På bussen, i korridoren på skolan, i mötesrummet på jobbet. Ett steg tillbaka igår, betyder minst två steg framåt idag. Vi går t i l l s a m m a n s! #syntolkning: rättar till blusen. Är redo. 15.7k Likes, 502 Comments – Alice Bah Kuhnke (@alicebahkuhnke) on Instagram: “En ny dag gryr. Den feministiska kampen sker varje dag, det vet vi så väl. På bussen, i korridoren…”

Even Alice Bah Kuhnke, Sweden’s Minister of Democracy and Culture, wore her pussy-bow blouse and joined the movement. “I find it frustrating that such a conflict ends with two women having to step out of the way,” she said. “I can’t accept that.”

