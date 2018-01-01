We Whip Up A New Year Breakfast With Chef Vedant Bahri Who Wishes You To ‘Cheat It All’

Here are more things to do this New Year. All of it involves food, because why not? Remember when I spoke to a young chef who goes by the name of Vedant Bahri. You remember his book Cheat It All: A Young Eater’s Guide To Healthy Food And More, don’t cha? *Plays Don’t Cha in the background, lol* Vedant is now a student at Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne.





“Switzerland is absolutely amazing, I live in a small town near Geneva called Lausanne. The food at my uni is probably the best ever, as gourmet and fancy as it gets. Most of our chefs are French, so we get to sample some of the best French pastries and desserts. In fact, I had a Croissant tasting as a part of a class, in which we sampled and identified sources of 13 different croissants!”

Switch majors with me, please. Get ready to have growling tummies by the end of this. Don’t say I didn’t warn ya. *smirks*

What healthy cooking habits should chefs attain this New Year in your opinion?

The most obvious one I can think of is to use lesser oil. It is often unnecessary.

What ingredients do you think we should rediscover in 2018?

Honey and cinnamon. Honey is probably the easiest way to make things taste better. I always add a teaspoon to my meat marinades, an underlying sweetness always helps in calming down the heat. Plus cinnamon is a really good anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant.

You know what comes to mind when I think of Cinnamon? CINNABON [insert heart eye emoji]

So what are you planning to have for breakfast on January 1, 2018?

*laughs* I usually skip breakfast. But since it’s the first day of the year, I think I’ll have a nice brunch. Gotta have some eggs for the protein, some smoked salmon, cream cheese and toast for sure. Oh and also some Nutella crepes!

*Drools*

Lastly, recipes you can give us for our breakfast?

For breakfast, it would probably be a Nutella-stuffed French toast. First, make a Nutella sandwich (maybe stuff a few mini marshmallows in too *wink wink*). In a separate bowl whisk an egg wth some milk/ almond milk, and a pinch of cinnamon. Dip the sandwich in the egg and then pan fry with some cooking spray or a small knob of butter for 3-5 minutes each side until dark golden and crisp. Drizzle a little maple syrup or honey on top.

*Looks at tummy* Oh hush, you!

We have made resolutions to start eating healthy in 2018, however I fear we will end up ‘cheating it all.’ What advice do you have for us?

Just do it! It’s not complicated. We all know how to eat healthy, but healthy gets boring real quick. Research, try new things and be a bit more conscious about what you eat. Eating unhealthy may seem more fun, but trust me eating healthily is worth it. If you plan to cheat, then cheat on unhealthy ingredients in your favorite cheat meals. Replace them with healthier versions. For example, use cauliflower whike making your pizza dough, etc.



Vedant’s book is available on Amazon and Flipkart! Check it out!