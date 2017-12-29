UPDATE: The Lok Sabha on December 28 made history by passing a law criminalising instant triple talaq, although the legislation will now have to be cleared by the Upper House of Parliament.

Multiple editorials with diverse views are written post Supreme Court’s landmark verdict on triple talaq. While some are filled with hope, others have their own apprehensions. But without doubt, the biggest winners emerging out of this complex legal battle is Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA), an organisation that brought Muslim women out of that dahleez which was marred by the prejudice of patriarchal society.

On the sidelines of this historic judgment, IWB decided to speak with Nishat Hussain, who is the Rajasthan convenor of the BMMA and also the co-founder of the National Muslim Women Welfare Society.

Nestled in the narrow bylanes of the iconic Johari Bazar area, the one-room office of Nishat may not be most luxurious, but it is big enough to perform the daunting task of ensuring justice to numerous Muslim women.

In your view, what kind of hopes the recent triple talaq verdict generates?

We see it as a very big win for us. This verdict has managed to ruffle some feathers within the law. Acceptance has come. We had put forward our pain in form of a detailed study of Muslim women’s apathy conducted in 15 states, which we submitted to both the Prime Minister and the court. We found that instant triple talaq was against the teachings of Quran then how an un-Islamic practice was permitted. We initially discussed the matter at length with the custodians of Muslim law but they did nothing. I believe that unbearable pain has now exploded, which led Muslim women to knock on doors of the Supreme Court. We have certain apprehensions on how the law will take its course, but for now, we are happy with what the Supreme Court has said.

Supreme Court has given six months for making the law, but do you think till then this judgment has enough potential to safeguard Muslim women’s rights?

It is a big concern for us. We will strictly abide by the SC ruling whenever any such case comes to us. But we do agree that India is a big country and if such triple talaq cases occur in interior or far-flung areas, as of now there is very little hope for the victim woman. But media has extensively covered this verdict and people will surely be discouraged to indulge in this un-Islamic practice which has now also been declared as illegal. The message is out there and it is loud and clear. We also need to talk to muftis to not issue fatwas in favour of talaq as SC has deemed it illegal. We are holding, on one hand, the Constitution of India, and on the other hand, Quran, which both advocate equal rights for women, so let’s stay hopeful.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaisingh has said that this verdict does not do enough for the Muslim women and that the SC must have gone to the extent of giving gender justice in the verdict?

We do not disagree with her. We have a lot of issues in mind which were also discussed during the BMMA meeting held recently in New Delhi. We have to wait and see what shape the law takes in the next six months, but we firmly believe that justice will be delivered.

What observations and issues do you suggest the Parliament should keep in mind while coming out with the Law sans any lapses in the next six months?

First of all, we are apprehensive about the fact where our lawmakers have the will to make a law on this subject. But if it is indeed made with full honesty and conviction, we believe it is of immense importance that it should not contain political colour. If politicisation of the law happens then we will not be able to derive any benefit out of it. As far as suggestions are concerned, it is a long road filled with detailed studies, views and counter views. It is important that when the law is made, views of scholars are taken. Then tried and tested formulas from various other countries on this matter should also be studied. We believe if the law is based on the principles of the Quran, then nobody has to worry about the outcome of it. The outcome should be a tough law and post that the implementation of that law will be the key.

What can you tell us about the institution of BMMA and how it fought this historic battle?

The planning of this institution was going on since 2005. We conducted several meetings with women around the country and pondered on the model and functioning of such a body for women. Till 2007 we had build a framework of the organisation and then it was formed in Delhi in the presence of thousands of women at Indian Social Institute. We had a prolonged debate of the name and during which we realised that ‘Bharatiya’ word was very important for us. Then a consensus was formed on the name ‘Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan’, but after that people started deriving their own meaning of ‘Bharatiya,’ so, some called us a wing of RSS. It is not a right of a particular organisation to use this name. We also have the right to use this name either with the name of our organisation for that matter or with our own individual name. To pull us down, some people in the society even termed us as women of BJP or Bajrang Dal.

Currently, we have support from women from 15 states. Apart from triple talaq case, we fought and won the Haji Ali battle also and were welcomed in the dargah in spite of muftis’ illogical reasoning. We are women who have given birth to saints, nabis and peers, then how can anyone stop us from meeting them. So we will fight and we will win.

Has BMMA been able to gain acceptance among maulvis?

In their hearts, they know that women from their community are taking up right issues. But it will take time for walls of the patriarchal society to collapse. When Nabi (prophet) used to take up women issues, he used to ask men as to why women in their families get less importance. We don’t talk to these maulvis, but we talk to their wives too. It is important that both must be on the same plain, only then we can achieve gender equality. When women had freedom to ask question to Nabi during those times, then how can a man issue diktats to a woman now. They want their status as a man to remain intact and this arrogance comes from their upbringing. In our society boys and girls are raised in a completely different manner without understanding the directives of Quran.

The irony is that we are fighting for something which is actually inherited. Today, men are being told in mosques to understand Muslim women’s rights. I believe the change will come gradually.

Is BMMA working urban-centric or do you have the infrastructure to deal with cases happening in rural pockets also?

We have our presence in towns are far-flung areas like in Jaipur, we are dealing with cases in areas like Amber and Sanganer since past several years. Currently, we are dealing with a case from Dubai also. And BMMA is not just working in the field of triple talaq, it is working in several other socio-economic areas concerned with Muslim Women like education, counseling in school and colleges, working women, drug abuse, cleanliness, gender issues and Halala apart from running Sharia courts. We have groups of young boys and girls who are spreading awareness among masses about various social issues.

Does BMMA take up those cases which come to it or it takes cognisance on the matters reported from anywhere in the country?

The cases which come to us are of course dealt with, but also if any case of atrocities being committed on Muslim women is reported we try to gather more information on it and act accordingly.

What is your take on Sharia as it is a man-made document, unlike Quran?

Sharia is not wrong. It took 300 years to make a document called Sharia and so different opinions on some issues can be derived out of it but we have the full confidence of it as well on Hadith (Hadis), prophets, and Quran. Currently, Muslims are being watched by the whole world and the way the community is being targeted, we also have to ponder as to how much accurately we are walking on the correct path of Islam.

This article was first published on August 28, 2017.