We Want Justice, Not Your Cheque, Says Mother Of 20 Y.O. Gangrape Victim In Haryana

On 12th September, in Haryana’s Narnaul area, a 19-year-old woman was abducted and gang-raped after she was drugged by three men- Manish, Nishu, and Pankaj, who is an army man. The victim has been a school topper and felicitated by the government. Four days after the crime took place, the police have been successful in nabbing one of the accused Nishu and two other accomplices.

Raids are being conducted in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Rajasthan, under the supervision of the superintendent of police Naazneen Bhasin, to arrest the remaining accused. Deen Dayal, the owner of the tubewell room where the woman was allegedly raped, has also been arrested along with a medical practitioner named Sanjeev Kumar, who had given the victim medical treatment after her condition worsened when the accused brought her to him.

“With the arrest of the two, the police got some vital clues about the whereabouts of the rest accused and they will be arrested soon. We will produce Deen Dayal and Sanjeev in court on Monday and seek police remand for further investigations,” she said.

As for the victim’s family, they are not satisfied with the course of action the police is taking and have even decided to return a cheque for Rs 2 lakh which was given to them under the Haryana Victim Compensation Scheme, 2013.

“A cheque of Rs 2 lakh has been given to the father of a girl who was gang-raped. This has been offered to us while no accused has been arrested yet. Few people from the government came to us and gave this cheque to my husband. She (the victim) is already in depression and now they are giving her money. Instead of doing justice, they have given us a cheque. We were hopeful that we will get justice. We want justice, not your cheque,” said the girl’s mother.

“Is this the price which is being put for honor of my daughter? All we want is justice. We used to hear about long arm of the law, but what are police doing? The accused are still on the run,” she said.

H/T: Hindustan Times

Image used for representation purposes only