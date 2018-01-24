We Stepped Into The Shoes Of Designer Keren Longkumer To Follow Her Success Story

A young design aspirant, Keren Logkumer from Nagaland went to the US to pursue her passion for fashion from Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, California, where she discovered her love for shoes and is now the co-founder of a well-known shoe brand – LoQ.

Keren co-founded her brand in the year 2015 with her best friend Valerie Quant, whom she met at a footwear design program in Los Angeles. The Northeast Indian designer shares a long distance work relationship with Quant as they work from India and LA respectively. LoQ’s footwear is designed in Los Angeles and crafted in Spain, and is made for women who are always on their toes.

Speaking of managing work from two different time zones, she says, “It’s important to communicate, to listen, and to respect each other’s point of view/decision.”

We spoke to the young entrepreneur and walked in her shoes, finding out the number of shoes she owns on the way! Read excerpts:

From conceptualization to sourcing material to aesthetics, has Northeast India inspired LoQ?

Umm, not yet but I will be exploring it in future designs and incorporate its aesthetics.

If somebody had to follow your footprints, where would they lead in 2018?

I hope it leads them to travel to new places.

There are a lot of women entrepreneurs would want to step in your shoes. One advice that you would want to give them?

Yes. Always believe in yourself, work hard, and be patient.

Give us a peek into your personal collection of shoes. Btw, how many pairs do you own? (super curious)

Apart from a few pairs of running shoes, and a pair of vans old school, I only have LoQ shoes. My favorite pairs are the Lazaro and Carmen from the Fall 2017 collection. Haha, I haven’t had the chance to count the total number of shoes yet, but I think I have a little over a hundred pairs.

What are the three most important things that make long distance business relationships work?

It’s very important to communicate, to listen, and to respect each other’s point of view and decision.

As a woman entrepreneur, what has been the pea in the shoes in your way? Did you ever experience sexism as an entrepreneur?

Initially, when I started LoQ, I was a young woman, so I wasn’t taken seriously. For example, my brother accompanied me to a factory, and they’d rather talk to him than me. However, I did not let that stop me and I’ve come a long way since. I might/might not face it tomorrow, but one thing is for sure that I won’t let any such thing deter me from achieving my goals.

“Give a girl the right shoes and she can conquer the world.” What is your next goal to conquer?

My short term goal for LoQ is to have a brick and mortar store.

Have you had a Cinderella shoe moment in your life?

Yes! When singer Solange wore our Xavi sandals for the Cranes in the Sky music video.

Wow! What are the three shoe dos and donts a woman needs to take care of?

Ok, let’s talk about the dos first.

Do wear shoes you’re comfortable walking in.

Do invest in good quality, timeless shoes.

Do know your shoe size in all international conversions – UK/US/EU

Speaking of the don’ts:

Don’t wear shoes which are made from synthetic materials. For example, PU Leathers.

Don’t ever neglect taking care of your feet.

Don’t buy it if you don’t need it.

We’ve noticed LoQ is quite a fan of small heels. Are you against high heels?

LoQ’s intention is to design shoes for the modern day woman. A woman who besides being a bread earner also juggles between day to day life activities. And, which is why we at LoQ make shoes that are comfortable and can be worn by working women.

What are your views on power dressing, Keren? And, what role do shoes play in it?

I don’t believe you have to dress a certain way to show power. I believe that you should wear what you’re comfortable wearing, and that will always bring out the confidence in you. As for shoes, wear shoes that you can comfortably walk in.

Speaking of comfort, define fashionable comfort to us through your personal wardrobe.

Fashionable comfort to me is denims, a crisp white blouse and a pair of Carmen flats.

So, is LoQ part of any activist movement?

As of now, LoQ isn’t a part of any activist movement but we understand the struggles people go through and young women entrepreneurs who fight to fulfill their dreams will always have our support.

Tell us how do you reduce carbon footprints of your brand?

We source all components and materials locally within Spain where we have a liaison who oversees our production and gives us an update via Skype and email. This helps reduce our travel to Spain. And, we reuse carton boxes.

Where has the shoe pinched you in your entrepreneurial journey? How did you overcome it?

Each season we have shoe fittings for our entire collection. One of the most difficult things to figure out was making sure our shoes fit everyone because as a brand it is important to have one consistent fit for all styles, and it’s also important to have our shoes fit everyone. Foot shape varies from country to country. For example, French women have narrower feet than Asian women. So, we have recently added size 35 because many of our Asian customers have smaller feet. Going forward, our plan is to add half sizes so that customers who are in between sizes can also fit into our shoes.