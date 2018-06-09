We Spent Our Saturday Talking To The Photographer Mom Of BFFs Ingo The Dog And Poldi The Owl

German author and photographer Tanja Brandt’s family is full of adorable beasts. With more than seven owls, a hawk called Phoenix and a German Shepherd named Ingo living with her, I declare Tanja my new spirit animal.

Even though her family never liked the idea of having animals at home, she is happy she could finally live the life she always wanted to. “I remember crawling to my neighbour’s home secretly to meet their pets and make myself happy,” laughs Tanja. With a dream to open an animal welfare center one day, the celebrated photographer is currently nurturing her nine babies along with taking care of the medical treatment of the local injured strays.

If you love animals (more than humans), you’re going to get excited about this picture that Tanja clicked a while ago.

Cute, right?

Tanja’s GSD and owl Poldi are inseparable BFFs and can often be spotted spending quiet time with one another. Describing their unusual relationship, the mommy says, “Ingo was never a gentle dog and previously lived with my ex-husband. He hated cuddling and fellow pets. But when Ingo started living with me, his life took a turn. It was my owl Poldi who braved himself up and went straight to Ingo to introduce himself. I was surprised that he wasn’t afraid of being attacked or eaten by this wild, wild dog. Thanks to all that drama, today they have found soul friends in one another and I couldn’t be happier.”

Since then, Tanja has been photographing the duo against scenic backgrounds. But that doesn’t mean they don’t give her those funny expressions. Have a look:

Interestingly, Tanja’s other owls like Gandalf and Uschi don’t really share an intimate bond with Ingo, even though he has never attacked any of the birds.

If you are a pet parent to a variety of animals, Tanja suggests to give them time to know one another in order to see them live in harmony. “Through silence that in turn builds trust, things can change. If they trust each other, you can experience adventures together,” she signs off.