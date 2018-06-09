We Spent Our Saturday Talking To The Photographer Mom Of BFFs Ingo The Dog And Poldi The Owl
German author and photographer Tanja Brandt’s family is full of adorable beasts. With more than seven owls, a hawk called Phoenix and a German Shepherd named Ingo living with her, I declare Tanja my new spirit animal.
Even though her family never liked the idea of having animals at home, she is happy she could finally live the life she always wanted to. “I remember crawling to my neighbour’s home secretly to meet their pets and make myself happy,” laughs Tanja. With a dream to open an animal welfare center one day, the celebrated photographer is currently nurturing her nine babies along with taking care of the medical treatment of the local injured strays.
If you love animals (more than humans), you’re going to get excited about this picture that Tanja clicked a while ago.
Cute, right?
Tanja’s GSD and owl Poldi are inseparable BFFs and can often be spotted spending quiet time with one another. Describing their unusual relationship, the mommy says, “Ingo was never a gentle dog and previously lived with my ex-husband. He hated cuddling and fellow pets. But when Ingo started living with me, his life took a turn. It was my owl Poldi who braved himself up and went straight to Ingo to introduce himself. I was surprised that he wasn’t afraid of being attacked or eaten by this wild, wild dog. Thanks to all that drama, today they have found soul friends in one another and I couldn’t be happier.”
Since then, Tanja has been photographing the duo against scenic backgrounds. But that doesn’t mean they don’t give her those funny expressions. Have a look:
Hihi, we have „Full concentration” at work 😂😂😂🙈 Thanks Lusita Talla for this snapshot ❤️ -🦉-🐕-❤️ #animalphotograpy #animal #animals #tier #tiere #tierfotografie #owl #owls #dog #dogs #doglovers #malinois #work #eule #eulen #hund #hundefotografie #eizo #nikon #nikond850 #nikondeutschland #nikonphotography
An old pic, we are in Netherlands in the moment. One time, I was outside with Ingo and Poldi (the little owl). A very old couple (think nearly 90 years old) came across. The lady took the hand of her husband and shouted: „ oh my god George. Oh my god. A real „Great owl” 🦉 Her husband said: „oh yeeeees. That we can see one as real in our lifetime …”🦉 I said: „ äh NO. A great owl is soooo big (showed it with my hand).” She creamed: „ oh my god George…. A real baby of a Great owl ….” 😂🦉🙈😊😍 -🦉-🐕-❤️ #animal #animals #animalphotograpy #tier #tiere #tierfotografie #owl #owls #owlsofinstagram #eule #eulen #dog #dogs #malinois #hund #hunde #hundefotografie #friends #freunde #eizo #nikon #nikondeutschland #nikophotography
❤️ 🦉❤️🐕Happy Mother’s-day ❤️🦉❤️🐕 -🦉-🐕-❤️ #mothersday #photooftheday #photo #animal #animals #animalphotography #tier #tiere #tierfotografie #dog #dogs #friends #doglovers #hund #hunde #hundefotografie #owl #owls #owlsofinstagram #eule #eulen #eizo #nikon #nikonphotography #nikondeutschland
Time’s running and Poldi 🦉 is 4 years old. (In nature, they are normally not older than 4 years. With us, they can reach perhaps 15 years). Remember the day, he came to us and he is still the boss in our family. Ingo adores him, also his wife Finchen. Gandalf loves him like a big brother and Uschi, Bärbel and Phönix treat him with respect. Because the first thing, Bärbel saw in her life was a very big wallpicture from Poldi, on which he stares to her, as she was a baby and she slept directly, when she looked at Poldis view. The little Poldi never makes trouble – he only watches the others … and that’s enough 😊😍 -🦉-🐕-❤️ #animal #animals #animalphptography #photo #time #owl #owls #dog #dogs #eule #eulen #hunde #hundefotografie #friends #eizo #nikon #nikondeutschland #nikonphotography
We have sooo much funny things with Ingo and my owls 😃 We had a workshop and in this hotel, there was an Indian marriage. The bride was in a fine brightyellow tulledress (Tüllkleid). Than she saw Gandalf and said „oh my god, an owl.” I gave her Gandalf, the photographer made lot of pics, she was sooo happy, same the groom. Than I brought another owl. She was sooo happy „oh my god, an owl …” – the photographer and the groom smiled. Than I brought Klaus-Bärbel 🙈😳🦉 She was fascinated, same as the photographer and groom. She loved and was soo happy 😊 Than … SMASH …. Klaus-Bärbel made a very big shit all over the softyellow tulledress (and Klaus-Bärbel is big, with big shit)🙈😱😱😱😱 SILENCE – the groom was shocked, the photographer was shocked, all the guests were shocked …. Then I said: „there’s a very old tradition in Germany. When an owl shit on your dress on marriage-Day, you will have luck for 100 years …” 😊 Applause, all the guests laughed, the groom was happy and she screamed :” oh my god, I have so much luck … oh my god, I have so much luck …. „😃😃😃 And the photographer made many pics with the shitted Tulledress… 🙈😃😃 -🦉-🐕-❤️ #animal #animals #animalphotography #tier #tiere #tierfotografie #dog #dogs #doglovers #hund #hunde #hundefotografie #owl #owls #owlsofinstagram #eule #eulen #friends #friendship #marriage #story #eizo #nikon #nikonphotography #nikondeutschland
Ingo got some Quark to eat. He allowed Poldi, to eat with him but Poldi first watched the Quark and then Ingo. He watched him, till the Quark was empty, with an owl- view like: „what the hell is this? It isn’t a mouse. Holy feather – it’s ugly …” 🦉🙈😃😃😃 #animal #animals #animalphotography #tier #tiere #tierfotografie #bird #birds #owl #owls #owlsofinstagram #eule #eulen #dog #dogs #dogsofinstagram #hund #hunde #hundefotografie #malinois #friends #friendship #eizo #nikon #nikondeutschland
In the first time, Ingo tried to give Poldi some food – but he was not impressed 🙈😃 When Uschi was ill, he also wanted to give her some chicken. Had some friends as visitors and they were also surprised if his idea. First they thought, he wants to eat the chicken of Uschi but he will never do this. He felt, that Uschi had not eat for days … -🐕-🦉-❤️ #tier #tiere #animal #animlals #animalphotography #photo #sausage #food #dog #dogs #dogsofinstagram #hund #hunde #hundefotografie #malinois #owl #owls #owlsofinstagram #eule #eulen #friend #friends #friendship #eizo #nikon #nikondeutschland
Da schiebe ich nen Fernsehschrank auf Seite und plötzlich fliegt ein rundes Holzbein vom Schrank weg. Der Schrank kippt nach vorne, ich um und der riesige Fernseher auf mich drauf …. Neben mir kullert die grosse Holzkugel vorbei und so schnell, wie Ingo sie hatte, konnte ich gar nicht schauen – vor allem unterm Fernseher …. Ingo freut sich wie Bolle und ab durch die Mitte mit seinem tollen neuen Holzball …🙈 Ich gerufen: wenn du nicht soooofort zurück kommst, gehts ganz früh ins Bett. Er kam dann mit der Kugel im Maul und schaute mit schrägem Kopf, wie ich versuche, unter dem Fernseher vorzukrabbeln, ohne dass der kaputt geht … Ich glaube, er hat sich innerlich totgelacht 😳🙁 … also früh ins Bett 😂😂😂 Und ich hab jetzt Rückenschmerzen aber der Fernseher lebt 😃 ===== Putted a tv-cupboard aside and suddenly one of the legs of the cupboard falled out (a round wooden leg), the cupboard falled down, me too and the TV on me 📺🙈😃 Ingo snapped the round wooden leg and ran away. I was laying under the cupboard and the TV and shouted: Ingoo, if you will not come immediately, you have to go to bed very early 🙈 So he brought me, I climbed out of the cupboard – TV mountain (it is a really really big TV) and I swear, Ingo and Gandalf would laugh, if they can …🙈😳😃😃😃 -🐕-🦉-❤️😃😃 #laugh #accident #animal #animals #animalphotography #photo #snapshot #tier #tiere #tierfotografie #owl #owls #owlsofinstagram #dog#dogs #malinois #hund #hunde #eule #eulen #eizo #friends #cutecouple #nikon #nikondeutschland
Every day we was at a Baustelle, playing together, having so much fun and adventures. Whenever it’s dangerous or there is water, when it’s too hot or too cold, when Poldi is too tired, he is next to Ingo. In all other cases, he is the coolest owl in town 🙈😎😃 -🦉-🐕-❤️ #animal #animals #animalphotography #photo #tier #tiere #tierfotografie #owl #owls #eule #eulen #dogs #dog #dogsofinstagram #malinois #hund #hunde #hundefotografie #friend #friends #friendship #freunde #eizo #nikon #nikondeutschland
2 pictures! Owls are jealous too 🙈😊 The first time, when Poldi met Lenni Pluderhose. Poldi was so gentle to Lenni. But then Ingo came…🙈😃😃 (look at Poldi 😃) -🐕-🦉-❤️ #tier #tiere #tierfotografie #animal #animals #animalphotography #photo #story #owl #owls #owllove #owlsofinstagram #eule #eulen #dog #dogs #dogsofinstagram #hund #hunde #hundefotografie #malinois #friend #friends #friendship #freund #freunde #freundschaft #eizo #nikon
Gute Freunde sind das beste, was dir passieren kann. Meistens zumindest…. 😉 ———————- Tanja’s special english: Good friends are the best thing that can happen to you. At least, most of the time…. 😉 ========= In die Lage hat er sich übrigens selbst gebracht, als er beim Headbanging letztens Streit schlichten wollte 😉 Ingo came in this situation on his own, because he wants to clean the headganging trouble 😉 This story was on Facebook before – perhaps here too? -🐕-🦉-❤️ #animal #animals #animalphotography #tier #tiere #tierfotografie #dog #dogs #malinois #hund #hunde #hundefotografie #owl #owls #owllove #eule #eulen #trouble #friend #friends #friendship #eizo #nikon #nikondeutschland
Interestingly, Tanja’s other owls like Gandalf and Uschi don’t really share an intimate bond with Ingo, even though he has never attacked any of the birds.
If you are a pet parent to a variety of animals, Tanja suggests to give them time to know one another in order to see them live in harmony. “Through silence that in turn builds trust, things can change. If they trust each other, you can experience adventures together,” she signs off.
