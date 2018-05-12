We Speak To Illustrator Bonnie Kimmerly, A Relatable Mommasaurus Rex

When it comes to parenting, I’m basically Jon Snow. Babies might have itty-bitty cute toes but from what I’ve heard, they’re hard to handle.

On the bright side, you’re getting the gift of life. Breathing, pooping life. (Whaddup Juno reference!)

As I mentioned earlier, parenting is a cumbersome task and let’s face it, none of us were born pros at it. You have all these books on parenting like, ‘How to be a good mom 101’ or something similar to that.

Usually happens near the end of the meal when he's had enough food and is just over it. Am I right?? ? #drawing #illustration #cartoon #momlife A photo posted by Bonnie Kimmerly (@bonniekimmerly) on Jul 16, 2016 at 11:54am PDT

None of us have an idea of how to put on diapers the first time! You’re not alone. Illustrator-slash-mom, Bonnie Kimmerly has illustrated a series of parenting moments new parents go through, and they are hilarious AF. All her illustrations have been compiled into a book she titled, ‘Mama Is Drawing A Blank.’

Out of excitement, we sent her 21ish questions unaware of the fact that Bonnie is a new mommy. Silly us! *nervous laughter * This momma knows how to prioritize.

Share with us one moment of parenting that helped you decide to start this project?

When my son was still a newborn, I didn’t go out very often, and I would go online shopping on the computer. The delivery guy would sometimes drop off packages at my door. One morning, I got a knock at the door. I was in the middle of breastfeeding, so I answered the door with the nursing pillow around my waist and the baby in my arms. To me, it was a funny image, and I immediately wanted to capture the moment as a cartoon.

You always have TV and pets as great distractions. 4 words. Best Youtube Videos Ever.

How has your relationship with yourself evolved during parenting?

I try to take better care of myself now so that I can function well both at work and at home. Before the baby, it didn’t matter if I came home tired from work because I could lie around and do nothing. Now there are other people counting on me, so every day I am learning to push myself out of my comfort zone.

Only bad things can come out of this ? #drawing #illustration #cartoon #momlife A photo posted by Bonnie Kimmerly (@bonniekimmerly) on Mar 9, 2016 at 6:44am PST

Parents don’t want their children to know about their love for chocolates. You don’t want a hyperactive baby.

Compare motherhood to an Olympic discipline.

Maybe canoeing or kayaking. Sometimes it’s smooth sailing and sometimes it’s not. You’re just trying to stay afloat.

Gnaw gnaw gnaw #drawing #illustration #momlife #beaver A photo posted by Bonnie Kimmerly (@bonniekimmerly) on Jan 18, 2016 at 1:11pm PST

One parenting tip to new parents?

Don’t get caught up with what everyone else is doing with their babies, buying for their babies, and teaching their babies. Do what works out for you.

Here are some more of her relatable illustrations.

We were on a cruise a few weeks ago. This was pretty much our set-up in the dining room or at the buffet every night ??? #drawing #illustration #momlife #cartoon A photo posted by Bonnie Kimmerly (@bonniekimmerly) on May 22, 2016 at 1:52pm PDT

The more active he gets, the more tricks he has up his sleeve ? #drawing #illustration #cartoon #momlife A photo posted by Bonnie Kimmerly (@bonniekimmerly) on Apr 27, 2016 at 7:01pm PDT

Bonnie’s work, ‘Mama Is Drawing A Blank’ is available on Amazon. You can follow her work on Instagram and Facebook.

(This article was first published on December 11, 2016)