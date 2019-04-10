We Should Vote For The Candidate According To His Credentials, Says Teen Mountaineer Malavath Poorna

It was only recently that Malavath Poorna, best known to the world as the ‘Youngest Girl in the World to Summit Mt. Everest’, made news when she scaled another major peak, the ‘Carstensz Pyramid’ in Indonesia.

Now that she is back to her home town, she is gearing up to cast her vote for the first time in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A second-year economics student at the Social Welfare Residential Degree College in Domakonda, Poorna turned 19 last year. With her remarkable accomplishments in mountaineering, she is selected as the ambassador to create awareness among her people in the district of Kamareddy on the importance of voting.

Coming from a poor tribal community, Poorna says that it is only if the right representatives are elected by the people, that their voices will be heard. “People at Pakala, the village I belong to, are all predominantly farmers. Both my father and mother are into agriculture and it is only the present generation who is educated and has grabbed a few government jobs. So in rural areas like ours, it’s only through representatives that we can make our voices heard and implement initiatives that would benefit the farming community. So, I think it’s very important for us to know and choose the candidates who would work for our good.”

Poorna completed her school education at the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), which was an initiative taken by the Telangana government, to ensure that underprivileged and tribal students are selected in the top institutes across the country. “It was Dr RS Praveen Kumar (Secretary, TSWREIS) who came to our villages and convinced our parents to send us to the residential welfare schools. It was only through his efforts that I first attended the rock climbing sessions at my school and realised my passion for mountaineering,” she told TNM.

Poorna’s remarkable achievements in mountaineering have not only earned her fame, but her village also caught the attention of many, which has helped in its development.

“After I completed the Everest expedition in 2014, Yogita Rana madam (the collector of Nizamabad district) adopted my village. In the past five years, she has given us good roads, has built schools and given better education and also provided basic amenities, like toilets. But it was only last year that I met Satyanarayana sir and I was appointed the ambassador to create voting awareness in Kamareddy district, where I completed my schooling and am pursuing my graduation. I was cast in a few ads after that, which mostly appeared in newspapers and other government media used for creating awareness,” she says.

Coming to how she plans on casting her vote, Poorna believes, “that we should vote for the candidate according to his credentials and not take into consideration which party he or she belongs to.”

Explaining her point further, she adds, “We have candidates of all prominent parties contesting from our constituency. But I believe I must be voting for the person who takes into account the larger good of people, who is aware of the ethos of our villages and not vote for someone who belongs to a party which is simply liked by many. I would vote for someone who gives importance to education, will help the youth in the village to secure jobs and will also give ample importance to the farmers’ distress in the district.”

Poorna, who belongs to the Nizamabad district, has been making news, as 185 candidates have filed nominations and will be contesting elections against the current holding MP K Kavitha as a mark of protest against the failure of state and Central governments in ensuring remunerative prices for their produce.

H/T: The News Minute