We Ran Into Natasha Noel, The Yogini Who Poses *Anywhere* On The Streets

It’s funny how a random whim can turn out to be a fantastic connection!

It was only yesterday when I was stalking the Instagram account of a stranger called Natasha Noel. The next day, I saw her getting published in the effing ELLE magazine!

Natasha Noel from Mumbai is a self-taught Yogini and can be easily spotted in the streets.

Her interests involve hanging from your windows, balancing herself on the bike of the most handsome hunk in the society, and posing next to the municipality taps and poles at the metro stations with one leg up.

In fact, she is quite easy to locate.

“Don’t people stare at you and preach you to keep your legs shut,” I enquired. To which she replied, “I have a Masters degree in rolling my eyes and not giving a fuck.”

Read below my chit-chat with the one of the sexiest woman added to my Facebook friend’s list. Enjoy!

How did you come up with the idea of posing at public places? It’s Savage.

I know, right! I happened to observe these Westerns Yogis doing it. Inspired, I trained myself. Meanwhile, I realized why nobody from the East was encashing on such an excellent concept and that’s how I got started.

I am sure you get a lot of appreciation for what you do.

Yes, many people write to me and say how I inspire them with my everyday posts. However, I have also been criticized for my bold poses. Recently, someone commented on one of my posts – “lick my armpits.” How do I deal with such creeps? Well, I block them. I don’t reply unless I want to have some fun. Like the other day, this guy wrote in the comments section – “This is such a good position to fuck” – describing how he would like to slide his tongue on my inner thighs. My reply? “Sure, maybe we could. But before that, maybe I can rip your heart out, skin you alive and then lick your blood from my hands, how does that work?”

Whoa! And what about the body-shamers?

When I was new in the field and wasn’t that confident of my body, people would come up to me and say things like – “You’re fat”, “You have huge thighs”, “You’re too muscular”, “You look like a man,” blah blah. People talk and criticize you because that’s what they do the best to shove their opinions down people’s throat. But today no one has the balls to do so. My confidence reflects on my face telling the haters how much I love my body-type.

I think you look great. Do you follow any particular diet? I know you are a BIG pizza fan.

*laughs* I wish I followed a special diet but no, I don’t. I am a vegetarian because I’m a strong believer in ahimsa. I take quality carbs, protein, and fruits. Otherwise, I am a complete foodie. If given a choice, I would live on pizza and chocolate the whole day. Just the other day, I gulped two large pizzas on two consecutive days.

They say Yoga shows a slow but positive result when it comes to losing weight. How true is that?

I don’t know much about losing weight, but it, most definitely, makes you stronger. Also, it ultimately depends on what form of yoga you are doing. When I started, I never wanted to lose weight, in fact, I wanted to cure my broken ankle and be able to walk and dance again. Yoga has made me stronger like never before.

Talk about the transformations you’ve seen in your students.

I see transformations happening around me all the time. One of my students told me about her goal – to do an upward bow posture (Urdhva Dhanaurasana). Starting next day, we worked for three months at a stretch to strengthen her arms, legs along with body flexibility. The victory day finally came when she lifted herself off the floor! While she jumped back with excitement, I teared up in her happiness.

What is that one fear/limitation Yoga has helped you overcome?

Oh, there are so many of them! I think the biggest would be dealing with my insecurity of being not good enough. Earlier, I was full of self-doubt; I was so shy and scared to talk to people around me. Yoga changed everything. I have come a long-long way.

How fashionable Yoga-clothing can get?

I live in my yoga pants and shorts, and roam around in my sports bras almost everywhere! I always wear what makes me comfortable, at that, I shop various colors and combinations to keep up with the trends. I’ve recently got a tattoo done on my back and so, I have been showing it off often by donning interesting backs. I swear by Nike, I’m sure you know that.

If you were to live in one Yoga pose, what would it be?

Hunumanasna – the Monkey Pose! It’s my zodiac sign and my spirit animal. But I love dogs, too. I know that’s not a part of the answer! *laughs*

In the age of Yoga (male) gurus, how are you planning to make yourself stand apart as a Yogini?

I will keep breaking all the stereotypes, one posture at a time.

All the best, girlfriend!

(We first published this article in May 2016.)