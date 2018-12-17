We Ran Into Natasha Noel, The Yogini Who Poses *Anywhere* On The Streets
- IWB Post
- December 17, 2018
It’s funny how a random whim can turn out to be a fantastic connection!
It was only yesterday when I was stalking the Instagram account of a stranger called Natasha Noel. The next day, I saw her getting published in the effing ELLE magazine!
Natasha Noel from Mumbai is a self-taught Yogini and can be easily spotted in the streets.
Hi you, You are doing an amazing job in this crazy spectrum called life. Today do things for you. Do things which sets your heart on fire and let your passion run wild. Be you. Trust the process. You are the freakin’ sun! Keep buring bright! From me ? Photo credit @reshma_badi ??? Location Kharghar Practise daily. Stay safe. Stay humble.?❤ Much love?? #ashtanga #Dancer #ashtangaYoga #yogaeverywhere #yoga #Muscles #Split #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #Abs #yogadaily #yogajunkie #igyogafamily #yogaanywhere #yogajourney #fit #fitness #FitWomen #fitfam #fitspo #fitnessaddict #fitnessfreak #HealthyLiving #HealthyLifestyle #passion #dreams #NeverGiveUp
Her interests involve hanging from your windows, balancing herself on the bike of the most handsome hunk in the society, and posing next to the municipality taps and poles at the metro stations with one leg up.
Talk to yourself like you would talk to your best friend when they are down. You won’t be mean, you won’t be rude, you will encourage and believe in them. Why don’t you do the same for yourself? ? Practise daily. Stay safe. Stay humble.?❤ Much love?? #ashtanga #Dancer #ashtangaYoga #yogaeverywhere #yoga #splits #Oversplits #nikemumbai #Muscles #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #Abs #yogadaily #yogajunkie #igyogafamily #yogaanywhere #yogajourney #fit #fitness #FitWomen #fitfam #fitspo #fitnessaddict #fitnessfreak #HealthyLiving #HealthyLifestyle #passion #dreams #NeverGiveUp
Just casually waiting for a friend to arrive. No big deal. Everyone does L-sits while waiting. ✌? It’s always about perspective, you can be angry or irritated someone’s late or that you are early. You can allow the negativity to affect you or you can change your energy and do something constructive about it. Thereby you are always at peace or in my case striving to be at peace. Always remember it’s about perspective. ?? Photo credit: Shrijoo Kanoria Practise daily. Stay safe. Stay humble.?❤ Much love?? #ashtanga #Dancer #ashtangaYoga #yogaeverywhere #yoga #Muscles #NikeMumbai #Lsit #Lsits #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #Abs #yogadaily #yogajunkie #igyogafamily #yogaanywhere #yogajourney #fit #fitness #FitWomen #fitfam #fitspo #fitnessaddict #fitnessfreak #HealthyLiving #HealthyLifestyle #passion #dreams #NeverGiveUp
DELHI!!! Thank you so much for being so kind to me. Hip opening class y’all gave me so much energy and love y’all have put high pressure for the core class in the evening. Mad freakin’ energy. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR SHOWING UP!!! LOVE LOVE LOVE. IM TAKING MY LAST CLASS IN DELHI Today FROM 8 TO 9 pm at Hauz Khas Enclave TONIGHT! Call 95607 64151 to book your seat! 500 per person! Or dm @kriticurates IT’s going to be an intense core class! Get your towels we are going to sweat together. I am crazy excited to meet y’all. ???????? And and and i met the beast herself @nidhimohankamal FOR THE FIRST TIME! And it just felt like a reunion of old friends your a star my love. Such an inspiration.? Okay going to prepare for my talk now. ?? Extremely nervous. Ahhh. Kbye. ?? Photo credits @nidhimohankamal Practise daily. Stay safe. Stay humble.?❤ Much love?? #ashtanga #Dancer #ashtangaYoga #Arabesque #Splits #Natarajasana #yogaeverywhere #yoga #Muscles #Delhi #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #Abs #yogadaily #yogajunkie #igyogafamily #yogaanywhere #yogajourney #fit #fitness #FitWomen #fitfam #fitspo #fitnessaddict #fitnessfreak #HealthyLiving #HealthyLifestyle #passion #dreams #NeverGiveUp
In fact, she is quite easy to locate.
“Don’t people stare at you and preach you to keep your legs shut,” I enquired. To which she replied, “I have a Masters degree in rolling my eyes and not giving a fuck.”
I got excited about the road roller. Let’s face facts here: I’m 88% yogini 4% Dancer 6% writer 2% wanderer Basically 100% Badass ?? Photo credits @yogabyanil ❤️? Practise daily. Stay safe. Stay humble.?❤ Much love?? #shotoniPhone7 #shotwithiphone7 #ashtanga #Dancer #lsit #Lsithold #ashtangaYoga #yogaeverywhere #yoga #Muscles #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #Abs #yogadaily #yogajunkie #igyogafamily #yogaanywhere #yogajourney #fit #fitness #FitWomen #fitfam #fitspo #fitnessaddict #fitnessfreak #HealthyLiving #HealthyLifestyle #passion #dreams #NeverGiveUp
Read below my chit-chat with the one of the sexiest woman added to my Facebook friend’s list. Enjoy!
How did you come up with the idea of posing at public places? It’s Savage.
I know, right! I happened to observe these Westerns Yogis doing it. Inspired, I trained myself. Meanwhile, I realized why nobody from the East was encashing on such an excellent concept and that’s how I got started.
I was told I was dangerous. I asked why. And their response was “Because you don’t need anyone.” I smiled. Location: on the way to Pine forest, Mussoorie. Hosted by @jwmussoorie Photo credits Shreya. Practise daily. Stay safe. Stay humble.?❤ Much love?? #JWMussoorie #EscapeToTheHills #ReasonsToVisitMussoorie #Headstand #ashtanga #Dancer #ashtangaYoga #yogaeverywhere #yoga #Muscles #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #Abs #yogadaily #yogajunkie #igyogafamily #yogaanywhere #yogajourney #fit #fitness #FitWomen #fitfam #fitspo #fitnessaddict #fitnessfreak #HealthyLiving #HealthyLifestyle #passion #dreams #NeverGiveUp
Person: You do Yoga and Yoga is supposed to calm you down but you are nothing but calm you behave so crazy and then you go and eat a large packet of fries. Me: No, my friend, yoga teaches me not to judge others! ? Photo credits @yogabyanil ? Practise daily. Stay safe. Stay humble.?❤ Much love?? #ashtanga #Dancer #ashtangaYoga #yogaeverywhere #yoga #Muscles #Rishikesh #Splits #NikeMumbai #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #Abs #yogadaily #yogajunkie #igyogafamily #yogaanywhere #yogajourney #fit #fitness #FitWomen #fitfam #fitspo #fitnessaddict #fitnessfreak #HealthyLiving #HealthyLifestyle #passion #dreams #NeverGiveUp
I am sure you get a lot of appreciation for what you do.
Yes, many people write to me and say how I inspire them with my everyday posts. However, I have also been criticized for my bold poses. Recently, someone commented on one of my posts – “lick my armpits.” How do I deal with such creeps? Well, I block them. I don’t reply unless I want to have some fun. Like the other day, this guy wrote in the comments section – “This is such a good position to fuck” – describing how he would like to slide his tongue on my inner thighs. My reply? “Sure, maybe we could. But before that, maybe I can rip your heart out, skin you alive and then lick your blood from my hands, how does that work?”
Whoa! And what about the body-shamers?
When I was new in the field and wasn’t that confident of my body, people would come up to me and say things like – “You’re fat”, “You have huge thighs”, “You’re too muscular”, “You look like a man,” blah blah. People talk and criticize you because that’s what they do the best to shove their opinions down people’s throat. But today no one has the balls to do so. My confidence reflects on my face telling the haters how much I love my body-type.
(Read my full blog ‘Breast’ blog link in my bio)’…It’s uncomfortable. The stares, the looks. Let’s get it straight I have mammary glands and I am heavenly blessed since I was a teenager. But it never has been easy when you are a girl and everyone looks at you like a woman to be consumed. So I learnt to cover up. Cover up my breasts, cover up my insecurities, cover up the shame of being a woman. I’ve always loathed my breasts, my body. Constantly being the reason for the unneeded attention where you couldn’t just walk down the street without being cat called…. But once my understanding arose that my body is just a vessel to which my soul resides. My body is my home to where I nurture love and kindness. That breasts, ass, thighs, skin are just body parts. And I rather accept and love my body the way it is. With breasts or no breasts. Than keep hating it for other people’s conditioning and abuse on my body. It’s not my body’s fault. It’s the fault of the minds of hungry animalistic humans that need to change. I believe whatever you are doing, your intention should be pure. Nothing else matters. So women and men! Workout Be healthy Do better It’s okay if you’re well endowed or not! It’s okay if you have jelly Belly. Or if your ribs are showing. It’s okay if your breasts, ass things arms have cellulite, it’s okay if your stretch marks are visible. It’s okay if you can only see bones on legs and don’t like your thigh gap. It’s okay if you don’t have a thigh gap. It’s all bloody okay! It’s okay. Please, love your body. Be happy where you are AND work toward bettering yourself. Nurture your body with love and kindness and that is how you start feeling peace from within. Forget people’s or societies preconceived notions on the ideal body. That will keep on changing. YOU need to be healthy! You need to be happy! Also remember, YOU ARE ART! ? Practise daily. Stay safe. Stay humble.?❤ Much love?? #ashtanga #Dancer #ashtangaYoga #yogaeverywhere #yoga #Muscles #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #Abs #yogadaily #yogajunkie #igyogafamily #yogaanywhere #yogajourney #fit #fitness #FitWomen #fitfam #fitspo #fitnessaddict #fitnessfreak
I think you look great. Do you follow any particular diet? I know you are a BIG pizza fan.
*laughs* I wish I followed a special diet but no, I don’t. I am a vegetarian because I’m a strong believer in ahimsa. I take quality carbs, protein, and fruits. Otherwise, I am a complete foodie. If given a choice, I would live on pizza and chocolate the whole day. Just the other day, I gulped two large pizzas on two consecutive days.
They say Yoga shows a slow but positive result when it comes to losing weight. How true is that?
I don’t know much about losing weight, but it, most definitely, makes you stronger. Also, it ultimately depends on what form of yoga you are doing. When I started, I never wanted to lose weight, in fact, I wanted to cure my broken ankle and be able to walk and dance again. Yoga has made me stronger like never before.
“Body type: Myself” Fat, skinny, thick, muscular, curvy; you might have automatically put yourself in one of the body type categories. Personally, I have been labeled all of the above and still hated myself. I still didn’t believe I was ‘beautiful’ because I didn’t have my ideal body. I would starve myself for days and then over exercise. Where I would start to see my ribs and I would be excited. Whatever I ate I would make myself hurl and this made me sicker than I was and very extremely weak… Overcoming my body image has been a bit of a journey, but it’s not something that I regularly struggle with daily as it was in the past. It takes a lot of work and a lot of supporting yourself. Your self-image isn’t something that someone else can alter for you, it’s something that you have to see for yourself… I am proud of where my body is today. It can do things once I thought was impossible. It can run, it can dance, it can bend, it can stretch, it can kick someone in the face. It’s both flexible and strong. I’ve built it like. It has survived and it is fierce and healthy, that’s the important part. It’s my home and I’m taking care of it with acceptance and love… Body positivity works both ways – you should love yourself no matter what size you are, and no matter how many stretch marks you have. That doesn’t mean you have to accept where you are and remain stagnant. Change means growth, and I believe we should always be growing as humans. As long as you are healthy and treating your body how it should be, you should feel amazing… ? To read my full blog “Body type: Myself” link in the bio” tell me what you think! ?Photography credits ? by this amazing photographer @CarlSpies7 ??? Practise daily. Stay safe. Stay humble.?❤ Much love?? #Runners #Running #Worlderunners #NikeMumbai #NrcMumbai #mumbaiRunners #Werunmumbai #Dancer #yoga #Muscles #yogalove #Abs #igyogafamily #yogaanywhere #yogajourney #fit #fitness #FitWomen #fitfam #fitspo #fitnessaddict #fitnessfreak #HealthyLiving #HealthyLifestyle #passion #dreams #NeverGiveUp
Talk about the transformations you’ve seen in your students.
I see transformations happening around me all the time. One of my students told me about her goal – to do an upward bow posture (Urdhva Dhanaurasana). Starting next day, we worked for three months at a stretch to strengthen her arms, legs along with body flexibility. The victory day finally came when she lifted herself off the floor! While she jumped back with excitement, I teared up in her happiness.
I want to officially introduce you to my ‘crew’. I never thought i would ever say or rather type those words in my life. Now i can legit use the term #squadgoals and I will actually refer to people other than myself, usually it’s just me, my self and i, pretty decent team! ?? These are my babies. None of us are profession athelets. But what brought us together is movement and fitness. I believe in change. I believe that our bodies are a blessing they are gifts and magic can be created with the body. Be it in fitness or flexibility or any other form of movement. ‘Healthy’ looks differnt on everybody. We just want to get better, stronger, faster not only physically but mentally and emotionally as well. We may be small or big but we are bloody hell fierce! Follow each one of us and see our journey. You may get inspired to not give up! Also, our crew name is #HumbleWarriors (Because we are going to slay but we will always remain grounded! Because no matter how high we reach or whatever we achieve humility is always home!) Studio @fspaandstudio Practise daily. Stay safe. Stay humble.?❤ Much love?? #Dancer #ashtangaYoga #NikeMumbai #Headstand #yogaeverywhere #yoga #Muscles #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #Abs #yogadaily #yogajunkie #igyogafamily #yogaanywhere #yogajourney #fit #fitness #FitWomen #fitfam #fitspo #fitnessaddict #fitnessfreak #HealthyLiving #HealthyLifestyle #passion #dreams #NeverGiveUp
What is that one fear/limitation Yoga has helped you overcome?
Oh, there are so many of them! I think the biggest would be dealing with my insecurity of being not good enough. Earlier, I was full of self-doubt; I was so shy and scared to talk to people around me. Yoga changed everything. I have come a long-long way.
Today is day 5 of ? #GratefulHeartTribe ? #hipopener .Focus on your hip mobility and freedom.✨Dedicate your free flowing, hip opening pose today to someone who stands for freedom.✨ For me it’s one of my favourite Indian poetess Sarojini Naidu and below is one of my favourite poems by her. ? THE SOUL’S PRAYER “IN childhood’s pride I said to Thee: ‘O Thou, who mad’st me of Thy breath,Speak, Master, and reveal to me Thine inmost laws of life and death. ‘Give me to drink each joy and pain Which Thine eternal hand can mete, For my insatiate soul would drainEarth’s utmost bitter, utmost sweet. ‘Spare me no bliss, no pang of strife,Withhold no gift or grief I crave,The intricate lore of love and life And mystic knowledge of the grave.’ Lord, Thou didst answer stern and low:’Child, I will hearken to thy prayer,And thy unconquered soul shall know All passionate rapture and despair. ‘Thou shalt drink deep of joy and fame,And love shall burn thee like a fire,And pain shall cleanse thee like a flame,To purge the dross from thy desire. ‘So shall thy chastened spirit yearn To seek from its blind prayer release,And spent and pardoned, sue to learn The simple secret of My peace. ‘I, bending from my sevenfold height,Will teach thee of My quickening grace,Life is a prism of My light,And Death the shadow of My face.” ✨ Wearing leotard from @pdadancewear Photo credits @tanisha0307 ?? Don’t forget to tag Grateful Hosts: @leighemily @natashanoel001 @stardivakhushi @yoga_whisperer Gracious Sponsors: @yogaprowheel @kamalajewelry @onzie @bitsybottom @janeincproducts @PDAdancewear @antifactory_in @balinisports Practise daily. Stay safe. Stay humble.?❤ Much love?? #ashtanga #Dancer #ashtangaYoga #yogaeverywhere #yoga #Muscles #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #Abs #yogadaily #yogajunkie #igyogafamily #yogaanywhere #yogajourney #fit #fitness #FitWomen #fitfam #fitspo #fitnessaddict #fitnessfreak #HealthyLiving #HealthyLifestyle #passion #dreams #NeverGiveUp
Tomorrow is day 8 of ? #GratefulHeartTribe ? is #armbalance Focus on your hands which is where creativity and connectivity stems through. ✨Can you list a few specific things that you have made, hands you have held in your own, or ways in which you can truly see your hands as precious gifts? As you practice an arm balance today, standing on your hands, dedicate your pose to someone who has given you something handmade or someone you have gifted something made with your own hands. ✨ I love painting. It’s extremely liberating. Also, cooking too is an art. (Even though the only thing I can cook is a boiled egg I love it when people cook for me!? @annikapanikker ????) I love gifting and receiving gifts which are handmade. I have a whole box of things my friends have made and given me since 12 years now. (Drawings, sketching, cards, poems, ) I feel the little things are important when someone takes out the time to create something touches my heart more. ? Don’t forget to tag Grateful Hosts: @leighemily @natashanoel001 @stardivakhushi @yoga_whisperer Gracious Sponsors: @yogaprowheel @kamalajewelry @onzie @bitsybottom @janeincproducts @PDAdancewear @antifactory_in @balinisports Photo credit @meghnabhalla Wearing @pdadancewear ? Practise daily. Stay safe. Stay humble.?❤ Much love?? #ashtanga #Dancer #ashtangaYoga #yogaeverywhere #yoga #Muscles #FireFlyPose #Titibasana #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #Abs #yogadaily #yogajunkie #igyogafamily #yogaanywhere #yogajourney #fit #fitness #FitWomen #fitfam #fitspo #fitnessaddict #fitnessfreak #HealthyLiving #HealthyLifestyle #passion #dreams #NeverGiveUp
How fashionable Yoga-clothing can get?
I live in my yoga pants and shorts, and roam around in my sports bras almost everywhere! I always wear what makes me comfortable, at that, I shop various colors and combinations to keep up with the trends. I’ve recently got a tattoo done on my back and so, I have been showing it off often by donning interesting backs. I swear by Nike, I’m sure you know that.
Hey you, Yes you!! You are simply MAGICAL. Stay strong my warrior. YOU GOT THIS! You are most definitely worth it. SO NEVER GIVE UP! I LOVE YOU!!!!! ? ( I am not shouting, okay, maybe a little! ! ???) P.s : I think my tattoo is enough of a watermark to recognise that it’s me. I don’t need to separately watermark my pictures!? ? ? Tattoo from @zaheer_c Wearing @flexilexi_fitness Practise daily. Stay safe. Stay humble.?❤ Much love?? #ashtanga #Dancer #ashtangaYoga #yogaeverywhere #yoga #Muscles #Uttanasana #ForwardFold #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #Abs #yogadaily #yogajunkie #igyogafamily #yogaanywhere #yogajourney #fit #fitness #FitWomen #fitfam #fitspo #fitnessaddict #fitnessfreak #HealthyLiving #HealthyLifestyle #passion #dreams #NeverGiveUp
For people who want me to just ‘pose’ and be regular, here you go. How I satisfy everyone’s needs! (As if!??) Humbled, honoured and grateful to be featured in the renowned fashion magazine VOGUE INDIA’S February ‘The millennial issuse’’ along side 7 powerful women who are following their dreams, building their empire by their own terms and creating positive currents in the world along the way! “The selfie soul. This hashtag loving, emoji-using generation may seem narcissistic and obsessed with instant gratification, but the millennials and Gen Z are heralding a new world order- and a cooler, kinder one at that.” Says editor Bandana Tewari @vogueindia Honestly, I am still shocked by the picture, the team made me look so womanly and badass and not like a little mallu boy like I usually do! ??? Practise daily. Stay safe. Stay humble.?❤ Much love?? #ashtanga #Dancer #ashtangaYoga #yogaeverywhere #yoga #Muscles #PinchMayurasana #Vogue #Vigueindia #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #Abs #yogadaily #yogajunkie #igyogafamily #yogaanywhere #yogajourney #fit #fitness #FitWomen #fitfam #fitspo #fitnessaddict #fitnessfreak #HealthyLiving #HealthyLifestyle #passion #dreams #NeverGiveUp
If you were to live in one Yoga pose, what would it be?
Hunumanasna – the Monkey Pose! It’s my zodiac sign and my spirit animal. But I love dogs, too. I know that’s not a part of the answer! *laughs*
(Read full post in my blog it’s called “Being a child.”link in my bio?) …But then what happened? Did we take growing up so seriously that we allowed ourselves to feel numb? Did the broken hearts or the jobs we lost, or death, or rejection after rejection and life never getting easier just taint us and made us so hard? That now we are a bunch of grown-ups with a pretense of a strong exterior but we are so insecure inside… so broken. Be the child again. Believe in yourself. Believe in innocence. Believe in life. Believe in hope. Believe in the power of your dreams and approach everything like your inner child would. Don’t be afraid. Yes, your heart has been broken. Yes, you know what pain feels like but for how long are you going to not do things just so that you won’t get hurt. Stop being scared. Do things because your heart sings the melody of freedom. Do things that excites you and even if you fail keep trying. Yes, you might be embarrassed, yes the feeling of rejection is drowning but you know what, you tried! And because you were persistent in chasing your dreams you are closer than you were yesterday. Don’t be afraid. Let your inner child run free. ? Photography credits @meghnaBhalla ?? Wearing leotard from @pdadancewear Practise daily. Stay safe. Stay humble.?❤ Much love?? #ashtanga #Dancer #ashtangaYoga #yogaeverywhere #yoga #Muscles #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #Abs #yogadaily #yogajunkie #igyogafamily #yogaanywhere #yogajourney #fit #fitness #FitWomen #fitfam #fitspo #fitnessaddict #fitnessfreak #HealthyLiving #HealthyLifestyle #passion #dreams #NeverGiveUp
In the age of Yoga (male) gurus, how are you planning to make yourself stand apart as a Yogini?
I will keep breaking all the stereotypes, one posture at a time.
Just a gentle reminder: You Are Worth SO MUCH MORE than second guesses and maybes. ? Photography @carlspies7 ??? Practise daily. Stay safe. Stay humble.?❤ Much love?? #ashtanga #Dancer #ashtangaYoga #yogaeverywhere #yoga #Muscles #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #Abs #yogadaily #yogajunkie #igyogafamily #yogaanywhere #yogajourney #fit #fitness #FitWomen #fitfam #fitspo #fitnessaddict #fitnessfreak #HealthyLiving #HealthyLifestyle #passion #dreams #NeverGiveUp #Splits #oversplits
All the best, girlfriend!
(We first published this article in May 2016.)
