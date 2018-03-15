We Pick The Best From The Pool Of Prints And Colours From Day 1 Of Amazon India Fashion Week
- IWB Post
- March 15, 2018
The first day of the Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2018 took us to a land full of patterns, prints, embroideries, motifs, and colours.
While a few designers like Shyamal and Bhumika stuck to their signature style, designers like Abraham and Thakore and Anupama Dayal played around with colours and prints. We’ve picked the best from each designer’s collection at the show. Take a look:
Abraham and Thakore
Abraham & Thakore’s Sadak Smart took its inspiration from Delhi streets. The duo showed us a different side of its design with the usage of florals.
Anupama Dayal
Anupama’s collection took inspiration from the nawabi city Lucknow. The designer incorporated the craft and culture of the heritage city with the pop feel of the modern world. Keeping her signature prints intact, her love for kites was quite visible this time.
Patine
The brand Patine showcased a Bohemian-chic look with its collection. It totally won us over with its trench coats, jackets with embroidery, and jumpsuits, reminding us of the Kashmir work.
Shyamal and Bhumika
The duo stuck to bridal couture and introduced us to bolder colours that can be added to a bride’s trousseau.
