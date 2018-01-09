We Opened ‘Kashmir Box’ To See Valley’s Beauty From The Eyes Of Founder Muheet Mehraj

Aren’t we all all hearts for Kashmir’s intricate craft? The pashmina, dry fruits, sheets, the art lover in us jumps with joy seeing them. But we know very little about the authenticity of the products being sold.

Born and brought up in the Kashmir valley, Muheet Mehraj was disheartened to see the gap between Kashmir’s art and its customer reach. He, with the zeal to take the valley’s art to a global platform, started Kashmir Box with a vision of reaching out to customers with genuine Kashmiri crafts.

Kashmir Box is the one-stop destination to explore Kashmir’s rich art and culture. From saffron and pashmina to wazwan feasts and kehwa, the site fulfills your wish for authentic Kashmiri items.

Muheet was 20 when he started in 2011 and in six years he has managed to grow his creative family from 10 to 10,000 plus artisans. In a quick conversation with us, he shared his journey with us. Read excerpts:

Not coming from a business background, what inspired you to drop out of college and start Kashmir Box?

More than inspiration, I realised that there is an unorganised supply chain. There is a vacuum on both the sides of consumers and artisans. 90% of items sold in the market in the name of Kashmir work are fake. Also, consumers have been receiving the same old styles for decades. On the other side, artisans earn lower than that of a daily wage labourer. Kashmir Box is an e-commerce website to fill the gap between these two.

Wow. So far, how has it helped artisans?

Well, for some, the payment has doubled and in some cases, it has increased five-fold. With Kashmir Box, the artisans are also converting them into brands.

That’s great. How about women artisans? And how do you reach them?

Well, the ratio of men to women artisans working with us is 60:40. There are many ways to reach them, one being through self-help groups. We have reached about 100 women through them.

What are some steps to success that you followed?

For us, Kashmir Box is more than a business. It is a way to build an ecosystem that can create social impact. We work on six elements:

Multiple Channels: When a product goes live on Kashmir Box, it goes live everywhere. Local artisans, craftsmen, entrepreneurs and other creative Kashmiris get Kashmir Box as a platform to showcase, promote and sell their work and present it in the global marketplace.

Geographical indication: We deal with product quality, making our customers sure about the authenticity. Our Pashmina is authenticated by the government under the seal of Geographical Indication Kashmiri Pashmina deals. The registration is an acknowledgement of the fact that the handicraft is unique and is produced in a particular area with traditional knowledge and skills specific to the region.

Customisation: This is to work on people’s growing changing demands in terms of style. If it’s a Kimono or a kaftan, customers can include their choices as well.

Designer Connect: Pre 1990, there were a lot of International brands associated with Kashmir but post that it dropped globally. We’re reinitiating the connect with the designers. We want to scale up our operations, build a couple of global brands and expand to other geographies.

Design House: Based on analysed data, knowing what’s in trend and demand, artisans can get portfolio businesses. The quality benchmark is improved by helping them with data and trends.

Social Impact: 10% of equity goes to our foundation Kashmir Box Foundation which works for the betterment of the artisan/producer community.

And, how do you plan to widen your presence?

We’ve established an office in Delhi which looks after operations. It’s also to create marketing clients and it’s basically our front office. Another way is through our social media platforms. We try to bring knowledge about Kashmir crafts in notice of people through our posts.

What do you think has been the biggest setback for Kashmir in not going global?

Kashmir being a brand itself has not been able to produce global brands. Be it rugs, pashmina, saffron, or dry-fruits – there is a huge demand in the market but there is also a doubt engraved in customers about the genuineness of the products. We, through Kashmir Box, want to focus on building brands.