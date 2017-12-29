We Need More Grannies Like Bharati, Who Provide Free Education & Plan Picnics For Her Students

Humans of Bombay has released 12 inspiring stories of senior citizens in collaboration with Seniority.in, under which they have created a calendar called Jazba for the year 2018. All the proceedings from the sale will be directed towards the upliftment of senior citizens in need.

One such story is of a 70-something grandma who is fondly known as ‘Ba’ among the kids who come to take free tuitions from her.

Bharati was a primary school teacher for 15 years before she decided to put a rest to her career so she could take care of her three growing kids. However, she consistently kept yearning to do something productive for the younger generation. She remembers, “…I would often wonder ‘what else could I do,’ and the answer came knocking at my door! My house help at the time was very upset because her son needed tuitions, but she couldn’t afford it. I decided to tutor him.”

Since then, Ba has been collecting kids of cleaners, cooks, and vendors from her locality to provide them free tuition. Not only this, she even gives them generic life lessons like being courteous, etc. She explains, “At the end of every class, I would engage them in a conversation about their dreams; to help them realize their purpose.”

Read below the inspiring story of this wonderful teacher who even takes her students for annual picnics around India!

“I was a primary school teacher for 15 years. I loved my job, but over time I realized that I was struggling to maintain the balance between work and home — so I decided to stop teaching professionally and look after the house and my 3 sons. When I was home, I would often wonder ‘what else could I do,’ and the answer came knocking at my door! My house help at the time, was very upset because her son needed tuitions, but she couldn’t afford it — I jumped at the opportunity! I decided to tutor him myself and realized quickly that he had passed his earlier exams by ‘memorizing’ and didn’t understand how to apply anything.

Along with teaching him, I taught him the importance of applying his knowledge — over time, he didn’t need to memorize anything, the answers came naturally to him! I was so inspired, I approached the help all around me — cleaners, cooks, vendors and asked them to send their children to me for tutoring — everyone was welcome — free of cost!

These children came from extreme poverty — most of them lived in an 8×10 room with 10 other people — they wouldn’t even have a place to study. In my home, also if their class wasn’t going on, they could find a peaceful corner to read and do their homework. Alongside, I decided to teach them skills they can use in the real world — how to present themselves, to speak sharply and confidently and to always be courteous. At the end of every class, I would engage them in a conversation about their dreams; to help them realize their purpose. I still remember a young boy who wanted to be a tailor, just like his father but was worried because his father couldn’t make ends meet. Every day, we would have long chats about how he would do things differently, and how he was going to achieve his goal. Today, he’s 21, has his own shop and is expanding soon — he still comes to visit me every day, and I can’t tell you how much satisfaction that gives me!

So from that 1 student, I now have 30 students who all call me ‘Ba’. We’ve become like a family, and every year for the past 5 years, I take them all on a short trip somewhere within India, using my savings. They see, learn and laugh so much that believe me, every year I look forward to saving that money and spending it on them. Believe me, it doesn’t take a lot of money to make an impact — just make a small start and put your heart into it…the rest the universe will take care of.”

