We Need Feminist Women As Candidates To Strongly Represent The Women In Parliament: Kamla Bhasin

When she was growing up, Kamla Bhasin “never thought I will work on gender issues, I had never heard the word feminism.” But today, she has spent decades, as a writer and a feminist activist, to raise her voice on issues of gender equality, peace, and human rights.

In a recent interview, she shared her thoughts on the ongoing Lok Sabha elections for the year 2019 and stressed on the importance of feminist women in the Parliament.

On the three most important factors for women voters in the upcoming elections

“The biggest help Indian women have is the strong support from the Constitution. Also, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the United Nations on December 10, 1948… This has granted women equal rights. Before casting a vote, every woman should see that the party at least respects the Constitution, it should be secular, believes in women empowerment and her capabilities. The party should also follow the rules and regulations which are penned down for them. We not only need women candidates but we need feminist women as candidates, who can strongly represent the women in Parliament. We all need to know, this election is about the incumbent party against the Constitution.”

On India being one of the world’s most dangerous places for women

“Every 15 minutes, a woman is raped in the country, violence on women is becoming as common as caste violence. Now, the system is changing where the crimes are being reported more and the awareness is improving. Survivors go out and report the violence. The crimes against women were normalized and became a part of a woman’s life but now, the nature of heinous crimes is mushrooming in society. In the current scenario, people rape women, film the crime and upload videos online.

Mostly the men who are accused of rape, molestation come from lower-income strata of the society. These men are often unemployed and after watching pornographic content, their libido increases which later channelizes into increased sexual desires. And raping women seems like the easiest available option for them.

The psyche of being fearless of law and if they are behind the bars they will at least eat three meals every day, which surely they will not be able to afford in the cities also adds to the problem.”

On how the mindset of people affects the security of women

“Talking about the mindset of people, “Who is a husband- or a pati?, he is the owner of his wife, like crorepati- the owner of his wealth, a husband is the owner of his wife. The Constitution has given a woman equal rights but still, women consider their husbands as gods, they do not marry a man who is younger to them or who earns lesser than them, so the mindset needs to be changed. Right now, we need feminist women in our society. Not only the security patterns but the mindset of the people needs to be changed. We dress in patriarchal ways and it is deep-rooted in every citizen.”

