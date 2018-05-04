‘We Have Voice Collective’ Releases A ‘Code Of Conduct’ To Fight Abuse In The Jazz Industry

#MeToo certainly has done a lot but it is just the tip of the iceberg and a lot more needs to be done after its revolutionary wave. The We Have Voice Collective recently released a Code of Conduct aiming to work upon the conversations initiated by the #MeToo movement.

The collective features seminal musicians and a total of 14 instrumentalists and vocalists have come together for it to spread the message that predatory and sexist behaviour is not okay and not at all a part of working in the jazz industry like it has been projected till now.

Tenor saxophonist María Grand, who happens to be a part of the collective, shared, “The idea is to propose solutions, and also open the conversation to go further. How do we change this culture? And not just in the dynamic of victims denouncing perpetrators, because that puts the victims at a lot of risks. What we’re trying to do is change the cultural mindset so that people know what to do when they suspect or see abuse.”

A total of 9 organisations have committed to abide by the Code of Conduct by signing it. Nicole Mitchell, a flutist and collective member, explained that following the conduct could become “a mark of distinction,” and can bring about “a certain kind of elegance.”

The code took months to be written and has been divided into two sections: commitments and definitions. The commitments address some serious questions like “How can we commit to creating safe(r) spaces in the performing arts?”

The group was conceived last year out of two email conversations. While one group of musicians worked on an Open Letter the other drafted the Code of Conduct. The Open Letter was released first. The Open Letter was addressed to the jazz community and discussed the topic of the topic of sexual harassment.

In the Open Letter, it was stated that it is “inspired by the #MeToo movement and the rising tide of brave and open conversations regarding sexual violence and gender discrimination in various art and entertainment industries and beyond.”

It also stated: “We will not be silent. We have voice. We have zero tolerance for sexual harassment.” It was released in December and has been signed by approximately 1000 people to date.

The drummer Terri Lyne Carrington said, “The beauty of this collective is that everybody has different things they can offer, different experiences.”

The collective will promote the code to foster conversations during a series of roundtable conferences which have been scheduled for May this year. The collective will also conduct a discussion at Harvard on May 9, and in Geneva on May 27 as per a report by The New York Times.

