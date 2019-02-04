We Have To Talk About Menstruation If We Want To Normalize It, Says Filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi

Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi’s documentary short ‘Period. End of Sentence’ has been nominated for an Oscar. Focusing on the plight of women facing the stigma of menstruation in a village in Hapur district and how Arunachalam ‘Pad Man’ Muruganantham set out to solve this issue by making low-cost sanitary napkins.

“The back story of how I got involved in this project is fascinating,” said Zehtabchi. “This movement was initiated by a group of 12- to 14-year-old school girls of Oakwood High School in Los Angeles, with their high school English teacher, Melissa Berton, after they learned that women all over the world, especially in India, struggle without access to sanitary pads.”

“With support from Action India, a Delhi-based non-profit, they were able to collaborate and install a pad machine in Kathikhera, a village in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh,” Zehtabchi added.

For the film, Zehtabchi visited India twice, the first time in 2016, and was “very surprised” at the meager information about menstruation women and men had.

“There seemed to be a lot of misinformation and shame associated with it. “It’s an illness”. “It’s dirty blood”. “We’re impure”. These were some of the most common responses we’d get from our subjects when they were asked to describe their periods. The machine had just been installed in Kathikhera then,” she said.

But when she returned with her team six months later, she was amazed at the change Arunachalam had brought.

“The women were no longer ashamed. They made pads and proudly shared them with other women. They were earning their own wages and running their own business. They even invited some men to make pads,” Zehtabchi said. “We wanted the interviews to be as comfortable and organic as possible, so if a crowd gathered, any level of intimacy was immediately compromised. There were times when we had to get clever by creating a distraction, hiding the camera gear, or entering a village with our faces covered.”

“It was my first time in India, so everything was completely new to me. We mostly filmed in the villages. The beauty of the landscape and the hospitality of our subjects made it such a memorable experience,” she added. “We have to talk about menstruation if we want to normalize it. We hope our film leaves a lasting effect on our audience, compelling them to take action.”

