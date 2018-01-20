We Have Bookmarked Launches Of These Female Authors At JLF 2018

The biggest literary phenomenon in the world, ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival is all set to witness the launch of an array of books by women authors this year. The festival will see over 20 new books including first-time authors like Sheila Dikshit and Gurmehar Kaur.

The following is the list of books by female authors that will be launched at the upcoming ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival 2018 along with their launch schedules :

The Last Email by Mridula Garg would be the first book to be discussed this year. For the discussion, the author will be in conversation with Chandrahas Choudhury, and the book will be launched by Malashri Lal. The book is a tale of two different lives infused with conversations and histories between them. The book is scheduled to be launched at the Mughal Tent between 1:40 – 2:20 pm on 25th January.

Padmini: The Spirited Queen of Chittor by Mridula Behari is a book of historical fiction written from the perspective of Queen Padmini. With Mridula Behari in conversation with Swati Chopra, the book is scheduled to be launched at Mughal Tent between 4:45 – 5:15 pm on 25th January.

The Golden Dakini by Charu Singh explores the Tibetan-Buddhist mythology along with its celestial characters and plot. The book is scheduled to be launched at the Front Lawn between 4:45 – 5:15 pm on 25th January where the author will be in conversation with Andrew Quintman.

India’s Heritage of Gharana Music: Pandits of Gwalior by Meeta Pandit retells the history of Indian classical music.The book dwells deep into the details of gayaki of Gwalior and how the art got diffused all over India. The book is scheduled to be launched at Charbagh by Vishal Bharadwaj between 4:45 – 5:15 pm on 25th January where the author Meeta Pandit would be in conversation with Alka Pande

The Himalayan Arc: East of South East edited by Namita Gokhale is all set to enchant the reader with the might beauty of the Himalayas. The launch is scheduled with the session “East of South East edited by Namita Gokhale, readings and conversations with Janice Pariat, John Elliott, Ma Thida, Manoj Joshi, Prajwal Parajuly, Salil Tripathi and Sujeev Shakya”. It will take place at Samvad between 1:40 – 2:20 pm on 26th January.

Scattered Rays by Poonam Surie is a personal anthology which is reflected in poems. Experiences are the essence that leads to the evolution of our lives over time and that’s what the book is all about. The launch is scheduled at Samvad between 4:45 – 5:15 pm on 26th January where the author will be in conversation with TCA Raghavan

In a much-anticipated book launch, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit will release her memoir called Citizen Delhi: My Times, My Life at the festival. She will talk about her political odyssey in the same. The book is all set to launch in the session “Citizen Delhi: My Times, My Life by Sheila Dikshit in conversation with Karan Thapar.” The book will be launched by Sanjoy K. Roy which is scheduled at Samvad between 1:40 – 2:20 pm on 27th January.

Radius 200 by Veena Nagpal is a book with a post-nuclear war setup. It deals with a dystopian love story. The book launch will happen at the session “Radius 200 by Veena Nagpal in conversation with Rakhshanda Jalil” which is slotted at Baithak for 4:45 – 5:15 pm on 27th January.

Small Acts of Freedom by Gurmehar Kaur revolves around three generations of strong, passionate women in one family. They are the kind of women who face the world on their own terms. The session for the book launch ‘Small Acts of Freedom by Gurmehar Kaur’ in conversation with Manasi Subramaniam is slotted at Front lawn for 4:45 – 5:15 pm on 27th January. It would be launched by Shashi Tharoor.

Pakistan Heritage Cuisine: A Food Story by Sayeeda Leghari, is a book published by Markings Publishing. It explores how the cuisine of a country is shaped by the history and characteristics of the region and its people. The book will be launched at the session ‘Pakistan Heritage Cuisine: A Food Story by Sayeeda Leghari,’ in conversation with Vinod Dua, Atul Bagai, and Hussain Haroon, which is scheduled at Samvad for 1:40 – 2:20 pm on 28th January. It will be launched by Deepa Bagai.

Chinatown Days by Rita Chowdhary looks into hardships of the slave pens of Assam during the Sino-Indian war. The book is all set to launch at the session ‘Chinatown Days by Rita Chowdhury’ in conversation with Anne Cheng, at Charbagh for 4:45 – 5:15 pm on 28th January.

The Inspiring Stories of Women from Across India Who Are Writing Their Own Destiny by Rashmi Bansal is a tribute to the courage and confidence of the Indian women from Korba to Kashmir and with each personal triumph lies a larger story – of boldness, of transformation. The book launch will happen at the Front Lawn, between 4:45 – 5:15 pm on 28th January. It will be launched by Sonal Mansingh.

Are You Making the Most of Life? by Vinita Dawra Nangia is yet another book which is all set to be launched by Shobhaa De at Baithak, slotted for 4:45 – 5:15 pm on 28th January.

Drawing on her vast experience as a senior advocate and additional solicitor general at the Supreme Court, Pinky Anand examines criminal cases that have captured public interest in Trials of Truth: India’s Landmark Criminal Cases. The book is all set to be launched at the Mughal Tent between 1:40 – 2:20 pm at Mughal Tent. It will be launched by Kathy Reichs.