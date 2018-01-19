We Find Out What’s The Count In The Accounts Book Of India’s 1st Digital Pad Bank

Being a woman in India is no easy task. On top of that, if you are a trailblazing woman, willingly or otherwise, the world is doubly amazed by your courage.



Dr. Bharati Lavekar (MLA Versova Constituency), founder Pad Bank, is one such woman, which is why she is being felicitated by President Ram Nath Kovind as a “First Lady,” for being the first in her fields. Along with her, 111 other women are being honoured on the 20th January 2017, for breaking into male-dominated fields and holding their own.

Below is a throwback to our interview.

Menstrual hygiene has often been an under-debated issue. Did you know that only 15% of the women in our country use menstrual products?

The TEE Foundation launched India’s first digital pad bank that supplies eco-friendly pads, free of cost. It invites donors and then distributes them further. The bank was introduced this Menstrual Hygiene Day, that is, May 28th.

Dr. Bharati, through the NGO TEE Foundation, is working with women and children. “We worked with 120 villages, of which many were in the red zone, that means, the boy to girl ratio was 1000 to 669. Now, the ratio has come up to 1000 to 921. And, that’s how our initiative ‘Daughters of Versova’ was born.

We also are distributing menstrual health kits in schools, which includes 10 pads, an awareness panel, dettol, 2 sets of knickers.”

The Process of Donation

We have an expert committee that keeps a check on the quality of pads that come in. The TEE Foundation also welcomes monetary donations digitally via PayTM and RTGS.

We are pleasantly surprised that people are spending the money for the monthly charges for a girl’s period cycle, which is Rs. 70. Many have come forward and made their contribution.

Distribution of Sanitary Napkins

We are targeting the girls from Govt. schools, municipal schools, mahila sudhar grihas, adivasi dharamshala, and more.

You see, the school will give 10 pads to the girls every month, and for the remaining two months that are left, the girls restore to using cloth. We try to provide the pads to them for those two remaining months, too. Of course, we try that they take it up as a habit, and continue to do it for the rest of their period cycles.

We distribute and transport the pads wherever required, completely free of cost.

Sanitary Napkin Alternatives

We have been receiving proposals to incorporate other menstrual products into the pad bank, too. This includes tampons, menstrual cups, among other things.

Our expert committee is contemplating whether the products will be distributed or not.

Disposal of Sanitary Napkins

We have placed incinerators wherever we can. Did you know that 6% of Mumbai’s trash is sanitary napkins? The problem has become consistent, and there needs to be a proper way of disposing of the pads so as to not cause any hazard to the environment.

Taxation on Sanitary Pads

A while ago, I had written a letter to the Finance Minister of our country, Arun Jaitley, about the same issue. Our country is a population of about 50% women, and sanitary pads are not a luxury product. Menstruation is a naturally occurring process and should be looked upon from a humane point of view. The women who use it, do not deserve to be taxed.

This interview was first published on June 1, 2017.