We Don’t Need To Empower Women, They Are Powerful And The Reason Human Race Exists: Kangana Ranaut

Depicting the life of Rani Laxmibai in her upcoming film Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut is glad that women are taking centrestage.

For Kangana, her female co-stars in the film Manikarnika are as crucial to the biopic as her role in the film. She is a firm believer of women power and says people need to stop suppressing women.

“We don’t need to empower them, they are powerful, and they are the very reason why humanity and human race exists. How can we empower them?” says Kangana.

“Growing up, I was considered a child hero, absolutely sensitive and obedient but when I felt I needed to break free I just took off. No one from the family was allowed to speak to me but my mother would hide and call me and softly ask what did you eat? No other questions. In those days, I realised love and God is the ultimate truth and both are woman. Since then I have become a firm believer of women power which can empower us.” she said in a statement.



Kangana in the film Manikarnika

She also added, “We just don’t need to suppress them, that’s all… we need to recognize their subtle, sophisticated and superior strength and respect that. Rani Laxmibai was a firm believer of women and their power and she utilized it to the fullest.”

Since the film celebrates the fighting spirit of the warrior queen, Kangana shared it was crucial to rope in female actors who would do justice to the fierce characters.

“In the film, Rani Laxmibai’s army is her strength. It was full of women who had an irrepressible spirit and a flair for fighting. We have Ankita Lokhande, Mishti and many more actresses forming the army. We will reveal each character through the promotions,” added Kangana.

