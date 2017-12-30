We Chat With Namrata Purohit About Celeb Fitness Goals And How To Follow Them

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been a major source of inspiration. Just months after she gave birth to baby Taimur and as December is sliding past, she is back to being hot as hell! Yep, the diva has already regained her earlier physique, thanks to her dedication and her Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit.

Namrata Purohit has been recently sharing many of Kareena’s tough exercise videos, showing that she is once again on the way to be the Fitness Queen.

“If I am going to the gym, it’s not about getting size zero. So many people and girls went like, ‘Why does she have to leave her baby and go to the gym?’ I read these comments and I feel that’s the most stupid thing ever because having a child doesn’t mean you can’t feel good.If you are feeling good, if your mental health is good then automatically your child feels well. Taimur is happy and everyone is happy. I am one of the most relaxed and chilled out girls,” Kareena had said earlier.

In an earlier interview with IWB, Namrata had shared tips on weight loss and fitness regimes. Here is a little peek at the treasure we unearthed!

IWB: To a large degree, the meaning of fitness is still synonymous to weight-loss. What’s your idea of fitness?



Namrata: It is because, unfortunately, the meaning of the word fitness has still not been understood. It includes being physically fit and healthy, and although everyone would like to look fit, it is not the only aspect of fitness.



Being fit and being healthy is about being strong, flexible, having good levels of energy, having high endurance, stamina, stability, balance and much more. It also includes being happy and positive. As is often said, ‘A healthy mind resides in a healthy body.’



True that!

IWB: As a celebrity coach, how would you encourage fitness enthusiasts to be more objective and not blindly follow celeb workout regimes?

Namrata: What we have to understand is that often, celebrities have to look a certain way for their role in a limited amount of time. Therefore, sometimes, they have to work extremely hard and be very disciplined to achieve their goal. They have to push themselves and their body way beyond the limit in order to reach the target, which can be extremely strenuous on the body and very tiring.

But, this is their job to fit the role and look the part. Their dedication is extremely inspiring.

However, when it comes to fitness, it is important to work your body out slowly and give yourself the time to achieve your goal. Do not look at transforming your body overnight, as it is not the best way to do it. Take your time, and work on your fitness steadily and safely.

As I like to say: KISSS- Keep It Safe, Simple and Smart. Fortunately, most of my clients love working out and understand what fitness is about, and they, too, try and give themselves enough time to achieve the goal, as it is a healthier way of getting fit.

IWB: How can we inculcate body-positivity in people and curb body-shaming?

Namrata: We need to understand that everyone’s body is different, and we have to learn to respect that. And, as I keep saying, it starts with learning to love ourselves, the way we are. Unless we respect ourselves and love ourselves, how can we expect anyone else to love us?

IWB: Tell us more about yourself. Maybe, the side of you, that seldom people know of.

Namrata: I think one thing that people assume about me is that I only eat healthy food and must be working out a lot every day. Yes I do work out a lot, yes I do eat healthy food, but I, too, crave some ‘not so healthy’ things every once in a while. I enjoy my cheat meals and also rest some days.

IWB: Celebs too, are like us. So, what’s one common excuse celebs give to skip the workout?

Namrata: Fortunately, very rarely does someone skip a workout. In case they do, it is usually because it’s difficult to find the time amidst their extremely busy schedule or they have worked extremely hard the previous day and are just too tired the next day. Both of which are genuine reasons than an excuse according to me.

IWB: One celeb you wish to train?

Namrata: Akshay Kumar

IWB: Your cheat meal?

Namrata: Spaghetti AglioOglio! My favorite!!

IWB: Your role model?

Namrata: I have two: my parents.

IWB: 5 essentials in your gym bag?

Namrata: Water, Trainers, Towel, Headphones and a healthy snack.