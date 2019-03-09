We Can Do Everything, We Are Powerful Beyond Measure: Para-Athlete Manasi Joshi

It was on December 2, 2011, that Manasi Joshi lost her leg when a truck hit her, crushing her leg. While many would have lost hope that day, Manasi decided to let her willpower take the reins of her future and engrossed herself in badminton training schedule as soon as she recovered.

Today, she has reached many milestones in her life, like winning the bronze at 2018 Para Asian Games, 2018 Thailand Para-Badminton International, and 2017 Para-Badminton World Championships. At the 2015 Para-Badminton World Championships, she won a silver medal in mixed doubles.

Excerpts from her interview with Femina:

On what motivated her to take up badminton

“I used to play badminton for my school and college and continued with it later in workplace competitions. I was selected for badminton competitions at the school level often and pursued regular coaching as well. But, like I said, it was just a hobby at the time. We were school kids getting trained in a sport. After the accident, I used to talk about sports with my physiotherapist and psychiatrist. During the first session with my psychiatrist, I told him not to worry, that I would be able to cope pretty well, and in the second session, he told me that I don’t really need him (laughs). So, badminton helped me survive my hospitalization. It felt natural to go back to the court once I had recovered.”

On her biggest support system

“My family. My father would make sure that I never retreated into a corner. There were days when I wanted to do nothing and sleep at home, but if my parents saw me doing that, they would take me out for a walk or drive. My sister would always encourage me to have fun and remain active. My brother also plays badminton so he would invite me for training with his friends. Even my friends had my back; every week I would have one or the other friend over at my house. When I resumed work, my organization and colleagues were also kind and accommodating.”

On her most memorable win

“The 2018 Para Asian Games bronze medal is something I treasure the most. I had worked extremely hard and changed everything before going to the Games—I changed my routine, my prosthetic leg, my training schedule. I would say these changes were worth it.”

On the common challenges para-athletes face

“The first challenge would be funding. There are so many of us who want to get into sports, but the prosthetics are too expensive and need to be replaced frequently. More often than not, the government doesn’t fund our tournaments as we don’t have a federation yet. Another challenge is infrastructure. We talk about accessibility, but India is not accessible at all. Be it sports complexes or public transport, there is no accessibility. Buses in Mumbai will have seats reserved for people with disability, but for a person with a disability, even reaching that seat is a challenge.

I think with some investment, we can make our workplaces, stadiums, sports complexes, and public transport system accessible. Also, sports for para-athletes are mostly passion-driven. All para-athletes need to fight against the system and regularly ask for resources. I wouldn’t want to talk about the way society perceives para-athletes, because things are slowly changing, and talking about past experiences when there is positive change doesn’t make sense.”

On others’ reaction to her success

“Everybody is extremely proud of me because they’ve seen the effort I’ve put in and they’ve also seen the result. People have appreciated my wins, and hence, have been generous. Even my workplace has been kind enough to give me the type of leave of absence I need to follow my passion. All the support enables me to pursue many things.”

On her message to people when it comes to para-athletes

“There’s no message I would give para-athletes because they’re already doing amazingly well. To other people, I would say that everybody has the drive to fight. We can do everything; we are powerful beyond measure. You just need to sit down, relax, and understand what your power is and explore it further. Nothing can stop you.”

