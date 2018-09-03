We Both Work At Different Pace: Eminent Photographer Raghu Rai On Daughter Avani Making Film On Him

Avani Rai’s film on her father Raghu Rai, an eminent photographer, has received many accolades from critics and has also premiered at a few prominent film festivals like the International Documentary Film Festival in Amsterdam in 2017.

The film, titled Raghu Rai An Unframed Portrait, covers some of Raghu Rai’s best-known projects, including his documentation of the 1971 Indo-Pak war that resulted in the creation of Bangladesh. The book features his shots of people like Mother Teresa, the Dalai Lama, Indira Gandhi, and the horrors of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

Avani, to make the film, silently followed her father for six years, observing him on his various photo trips over the years and across locales. Her film was made when they visited Kashmir. The father-daughter duo photographed each other and their environment, discussing their lives, their craft, politics in general, and Raghu Rai’s art, backed with images from his archive.

The film, produced by Iikka Vehkalahti and Anurag Kashyap and co-produced by ARTE France and the IDFA Bertha Fund, premiered in February on Raghu Rai’s 75th birthday. The film is a fond and respectful tribute to her father.

While providing broadbrush sketches of Raghu Rai’s career highlights and philosophical approach, Avani also tackles the theme of a daughter attempting to emerge from under a very large shadow. The film also includes moments where Raghu gives Avani tips on framing her shots, scolds her when he perceives that her attention is wavering while he is talking, and warns her not to creep up on him with her camera.

The father-daughter duo recalled the time when Avani first told her father about her decision of documenting Raghu’s life in a film with Hindustan Times. “I’m not fond of the idea of a son or daughter doing a book or film on a parent. I find it self-indulgent. So, when Avani came back from Mumbai and told me she wanted to make a film on me, I was taken aback. She hadn’t gone to Mumbai to learn filmmaking, after all. But she’d met people connected with filmmaking, and got this idea in her head,” recalled Raghu.

Avani shared that the thought came to her mind while she was in Mumbai. “No one suggested that I do this film. I thought of it myself. When I was in Mumbai, I met filmmakers like Shekhar Kapur and Anurag Kashyap and asked them whether I should make a film on my father. Both told me to go ahead since nobody could know him as well as I do. That’s how Anurag Kashyap came on board as a producer,” shared Avani.

During this journey, both father and daughter discovered things about each other. Raghu, on working professionally with his daughter for the first time, found that they both work at a different pace. “She used to come often to Delhi, and soon good cameramen and filmmakers started coming with her. That made me realise that she was serious. But there were other issues. I’m not the kind to keep repeating things. She would say, ‘Papa you have to repeat what you had said earlier’. I would say, “No, I can’t do that.’ And we’d fight. Also, I work at my own pace. For me, even breathing is a waste of time and even at this age I work at a speed of 300 kms per hour, while they worked at 60 kms per hour,” said Raghu.

Avani, on the other hand, told Raghu to let her finish the film her way. She shared, “While shooting for the film too, he’d keep telling me to do things a certain way, but with that, I could tell him that this is my film, let me do it my way. He told me very clearly that if I wanted to be loved as a daughter, I should come back home and get that love. But he could not love me as a filmmaker. Still, once the film finished and won some wonderful awards, he was happy and proud: the doting father all over again.”



Courtesy: Hindustan Times Raghu Rai and Avani RaiCourtesy: Hindustan Times

Raghu is blessed with four children – three daughters and one son. On his equation with them, he shared, “Every child is your jigar ka tukda. All children are loved equally by their parents, and it’s the same with me and my four children. However, my son Nitin, and Avani have decided to take up the same profession as me and that worries me. I have no issues about my eldest daughter, Lagan, and the youngest one, Purvai. Both of them are pursuing very different things.”

“Nitin and Lagan are from my first marriage and Avani and Purvai are my second set of children from my current marriage. When you become parents for the first time, you are busy trying to settle into your career as well, and don’t have much time for the children. However, by the time Avani and Purvai were born, I was settled in my career and had more time to chill with them. Both the girls are true to their names: Avani is humble like the earth, while Purvai is like the wind, always in a rush,” he added.

Avani feels that her father has never let his profession take over his duties as a father and shared that he is quite cool. She said, “He never let his professional life overrule his function as a father. He behaves like a cool person, but he never lets us forget the hierarchy in the relationship. If I ever phone him and say, ‘what’s up bro?’, he immediately says, ‘I’m not your bro, I’m your father. Don’t forget that.’”

H/T: Hindustan Times