We Asked JLF Visitors Their 1st Impressions Of Women’s Photos To See If We Still Judge A Book By Its Cover

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that most of us make snap judgements based on first impressions. Aren’t we still preaching ‘first impression is the last impression’? But for how long does the first impression last?

To get answers to the above questions we did a little social experiment on the last of Jaipur Literature Festival 2018. We showed stock pictures of some women to the visitors, which were meant to look like book covers. The book, hypothetically, was the autobiography of the cover girl and the visitors were asked if they would pick up the book given the fact that there was no information about the book except for the cover picture. We also gathered their views on what the book would be like.

Read excerpts:

I think her character would be very bold, intellectual, and complex. I feel like she’s had a troubling childhood, I kind of get those vibes. She must be very strong because she chose to write her life in a book. I don’t think I would like to read the book though. I stay away from complex things.

Suchir Bhutoria

She surely is a very strong-willed person and she looks like she would be bold about her opinions. Her eyes make me feel like she is a curious personality. I will definitely read the book as I feel she is a feminist and so am I.

Diksha Lalwani

I feel the character will be of a very strong lady who is stylish, bold, and confident. Her confidence and powerful attitude reflect in her eyes. If I look at her expression and attitude, I think she is a young entrepreneur.

Shubhangi Jain

She looks like a powerful woman from the corporate world. Must be a journey of a woman who is independent, educated, comes from a good background. Her haircut, wrist watch, and well-groomed looks show that she has a good life and maybe her life has always been fuss-free. I’ll read to know if she’s ever had a problem in her life.

Lakshit Singhal

This looks like a story of a fierce lady who is not from a good background and has made it own her own through grit and determination.

If you talk about judging people, I feel that until and unless you’re connected to your inner self, you will always have an external view of others which keeps you away from good things. If you are raw beneath all your projections. Message – Read the book, don’t go by the cover.

Soumya Pathak

Of course, all of us are 100% judgemental and no matter what we’ll always be. Talking about the character, she is an attractive woman. I am projecting her the way I want her to be and so I feel she is going to be fierce who is let down by bad male characters. Her character must be written in a complex way. I will read the book for sure.

Anoushka Virk

I can’t say much but I think her character will be related to travel. Her dressing style says that. She is a beautiful woman.

Rahul Yadav

The book will talk about her struggles and maybe she is from the Middle East. She somehow resembles activist Malala Yousafzai.

All of us initially judge on looks but our perceptions do change with time and often all of us have realised what looks pretty doesn’t give pretty experiences all the time.

A group of friends

She looks like a nature lover, a free-spirited soul. If on Tinder, I would swipe right and would like to know more about her as I am able to connect to her aesthetics.

Rishabh Gupta

Probably her journey will speak about the sexual harassment incidents she has been through or gender inequality. She looks like a tough person and of Indian origin, ’cause of the nath. I’ll swipe right for this beautiful person and I feel like I’ll have a meaningful conversation with her.

Shubham Singh

Do you still judge a book by its cover? Share your stories with us.