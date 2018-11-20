We Are Undoing A Childhood And Not Assisting It, Says Film Producer And Playback Singer Latha Rajnikanth

Striving to provide kids a safe and happy childhood, Latha Rajnikanth has been working with children for the past 40 years via her Her Peace for Children initiative, conceived by Shree Dayaa Foundation. Under it, she will be holding a concert on November 24 at Ramachandra Convention Centre in Thiruvanmiyur holding a family mela to bring together over 1,500 children.

She believes that our society should come together to make sure that a ‘child’s childhood is not undone’ but when it comes to addressing the needs of a child, people often lose patience.



“Most of the time, we are undoing a childhood and not assisting it. This should stop. Peace For Children is an initiative to stop undoing a childhood,” said Latha. Under her initiative, she will organize events like carnivals and concerts to reconnect with the Indian community and make them realize the importance of creating a safe environment for the children.



“[The carnivals will have] Everything from games, and activities, to platforms for children’s skills to develop. There will be indoor and outdoor games,” she said. “Indian living was a great example for good upbringing. We had a balance: festivities and discipline. The original Indian education system was absolutely stress-free. It was not time-bound. Today, we are forgetting that emotional health should be the base for intellectual health.”



“When there is no community, there is no protection. Children need a strong community in order to be safe and happy. Elders involved in the community have to be evolved human beings. They have to be mature and patient,” she added.



She is also against state rank-lists being published and feels that it made people suffer from an inferiority complex. “If State ranks are missed by one mark and two marks, imagine the chaos in the child’s home that day. If you don’t have adults to deal with it maturely, the child gets a complex,” she said.

H/T: The Hindu





