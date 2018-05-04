We Are Only Raising A Reasonable Grievance Here: Parvathy On Not Attending National Film Awards

The Indian film industry was extremely disappointed to learn that only eleven winners would receive their awards from the President of India, Mr Ram Nath Kovind at the National Film Awards 2018.

The awards held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Thursday, was boycotted by 55 winners of the 125 recipients. It was the last moment announcement of President awarding only 11 of the recipients, which is unlike the previous years. Recipients were highly disappointed when they learned this just few hours before the event and decided to not attend the event as a non-violent protest.

Members of Malayalam Film Industry, who won the maximum number of awards, left for their cities skipping the event. Actress Parvathy, who was supposed to be there at the event to receive the award for her movie Take Off, left for Kerala on learning she will not be receiving the award from the President. She expressed, “Our families have come here to see us get the award. We are only raising a reasonable grievance here. No agitation, no violence. Yet, we did not get a reply for our letter at all, we have waited for 24 hours now. Our absence at the ceremony is what we want to show. We are upholding the National Awards, no doubt.”

Another actor from the movie Take Off, Fahadh, who was present in Delhi to receive his award for best supporting actor also left for Bengaluru even before the ceremony began. According to Sandeep Senan, producer of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, they didn’t boycott the event. By not attending, they merely conveyed their grief over not getting the chance to receive the award from the President.

“We are not pointing fingers at anyone, but why this discrimination? Why is it that only 11 people will get it from the President? This is our sacrifice, that we have decided to stay away from the event. This is not ego, not to hurt anyone’s ego, but this shouldn’t happen again. We are doing this for cinema,” said Sandeep.

55 of the 125 recipients boycotted the event. As many as 69 award winners wrote to the President and the information and broadcasting ministry to protest against, what they claimed, was a “breach of trust” and “disappointment” that the “institution that abides by extreme protocol fails to inform us of such a vital aspect of the ceremony with a prior notice”.

Among the signatories was legendary singer KJ Yesudas, who attended the function nonetheless.

