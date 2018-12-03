We Are Not Yet Ready For Women In Combat Roles, Says Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Last week, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said that the Indian Army is not yet ready to have women in combat roles but there are several other fields where they can be inducted.

“We are not yet ready for that (women in combat roles) as facilities have to be created within… Women also need to be prepared for that kind of hardships,” he said. “It is not easy. Let us not compare ourselves with Western nations, which are more open. Yes, we may be more open in our big cities, but our Army personnel are not coming from big cities only. They are coming from rural areas too, where the intermingling, which is expected, is still not there.”

“We have to decide is whether some of them can be given permanent commission,” he said as according to him there are some fields where “we need some kind of continuity and permanency.”

“In a command-oriented army, male officers do not fit the bill everywhere. The Army needs language interpreters as military diplomacy is gaining ground. The basic requirement is understanding the language while talking to other nations, military to military. So we are looking for women as interpreters,” he said.

Army Chief Rawat’s words are just a small representation of the prevalent regressive thinking that our society works on. In the era where women have proved that there is nothing that they can’t do or better say, excel in, many still prefer to stay rooted in ancient times where the place of a woman was merely limited to the kitchen.

H/T: Huffington Post