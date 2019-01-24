We Are Not Supposed To Be Perfect, We Are Designed To Be Flawed, Says Writer And Actor Ruby Wax

There are millions of books, guides, television shows when it comes to telling us the surefire way of “How to be successful” or “How to be happy”. But before we are any of those things, we need to learn how to be a human, become self-aware, learn self-empathy before we go on a forgiving spree. And writer Ruby Wax’s latest book, “How To Be Human”, covers all that, and thus led me to her session at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival.

“Cognitively we are idiots, evolution only cares about your survival, it doesn’t give a shit about your happiness. If you want happiness, YOU have to find it but there are enough self-help books on how to find the happiness that could cover the globe around 47 times. We have heaped on knowledge about outer space, maybe it is time to know a little something about your inner space,” said Ruby Wax.

Ruby Wax in conversation with Jerry Pinto

A television presenter, comedian, an actor, and a writer, Wax has donned many hats throughout her life and has herself experienced episodes of depression for most of her life. In her book “How To Be Human” she talks about the human mind and the emotional dwarfism it suffers from.

“Even in the beginning of human life, competition existed but in a very different dimension. Then it was to propel the freeloaders in the tribe to try and give their best so as to increase the tribe’s chances at survival. But now, well, we are just competing with each other- you will not win and it is not improving anything. Little girls compete with each other in who is better and who is the most popular,” she said.

“There are insane beauty standards that girls and boys are dying to achieve, thus undermining their self-esteem. We are NOT supposed to be perfect, we are designed to be flawed and if we don’t want us to be bothered by it, we need to practice mindfulness, which means being fully present, aware of where we are and what we’re doing. To not overreact or be overwhelmed by our surroundings and what’s going on around us,” she added.

Our hectic life has led to our absent attitude when it comes to knowing ourselves, forgiving ourselves, becoming empathetic. And that’s what Wax requests us to be – aware of your self, use your mind for things like compassion, rather than chasing what’s ‘better’. And maybe then we’ll finally embark “on the yellow brick road to happiness.”