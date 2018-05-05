We Are Loving Prof. Falguni’s Fashion Fundas & Are Already Pouting With Turquoise Lipsticks!

What do you do when you want some expert fashion advice or want to know the current trends from the runways?

Well, with the massive reach and growth of social media, all you need to know about fashion is available at your fingertips. Many people are making a business out of making fashion statements and giving advice on social media today.

However, there’s one problem.

Before, there were just a few high-end magazines that would make you feel miserable about your life and especially body, but, now, thanks to the social media, you start and end your day with seeing photos of “body-perfect” people adorning the “most fashionable” clothes and “living the life of your dreams.”

Amidst such things that make you feel uncomfortable about your body and trap you to believe in the “perfect body” standards, there exists one page, ‘Falguni’s Fashion Fundas’ which has just one funda: To make people feel happy about themselves!

The 42-year-old, Dr. Falguni Vasavada-Oza, is a teacher by profession. Falguni is an associate professor at the B-school, MICA in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

In an interview with Indian Women Blog, Falguni shared her journey from being body-shy to body-positive and channeling this enthusiasm to make social space more fashion-inclusive and body-positive. Excerpts:

What does your wardrobe reflect about you?

Through my wardrobe, people can make out that I’m a variety-seeking person. From palazzos to skirts to sarees, I have a huge collection. My wardrobe reflects the colorful and happy person that I am. Also, the patterns and styles that you’ll see me wearing may not be in trend right now, but I still wear them because I like them. I feel more comfortable in them which also depicts my confidence.

How does being a professor influence your fashion choices?

Well, it’s the other way round. I use my fashion choices and style to break stereotypes. We have a very rigid mindset and perceptions when it comes to a profession related fashion. Teachers and professors are also most often than not are bound to look a certain way.

I love teaching and have been in the profession for 18 years. But, I also love to experiment with my clothes and style.

Thus, I use my fashion to appear as a role model to my students thereby influencing their personalities and expanding their perspectives.

Wow, we surely need more teachers like her in our country!

What’s your guide on body-acceptance?

First step towards accepting oneself is to address the issue that you have with yourself. Understand what makes you uncomfortable and why. After this, you need to see whether this issue is solvable or not. Like if you have a problem with your skin color or height then you have to understand that you cannot change it. If you have an issue with your body-fat then you should first understand why it is the case. Like, if you are overweight because of some disease then you cannot change it but otherwise, you can become fit through exercising and diet. Here the tricky part is that most people think that being thin is being fit which is false. One should strive for fitness and good health and not just to become thin.

Another important thing to bear in mind is that others will only accept you when you accept yourself, the way you are. So, embrace yourself and be 100% comfortable in your skin. If you do not accept your body or yourself then, you’ll be depressed and being sad will not get you anywhere. Happiness will only come when you start loving yourself.

So true! Another issue that many women face is ageism. How are you fighting the age-bound dressing mentality?

I’ll say don’t defy ageism! Every age has its charm and you should not mind what other people say about you. It’s okay if people call you Aunty! What’s the harm in it? Why feel offended? Youthfulness is about your heart and personality and nothing to do with your age.

As far, as the age-related perceptions are concerned, I’ll just recommend that flaunt your age and do not ever shy away from experimenting with your look. I don’t hide my white hair in my photo! Being content with your age is crucial.

You have come a long way from being body-shy to body-positive. Share with us the most hurtful moment during the journey.

As a teenager, I was less exposed to the outside world and being on the heavier side, I was very conventional in dressing. I only wore Salwar Kurta with Dupatta wrapped around to cover my arms. However, I was a brilliant student and was a double gold-medalist in the academics and so, I was never bothered about the so called “fat.”

But, it seemed as if the society was concerned about just one thing, “HOW WILL SHE GET MARRIED?!”

Our society sees marriage as a full stop and as the finale for the woman’s life to which I do not agree. It’s a journey some may wish to take and some may not but Marriage is not the end of a woman’s life.

Anyhow, coming back to the most hurtful thing, I clearly remember that when I got married, one aunty called my mother and said, “If your daughter can find a boy then I don’t have to worry about my daughter.”

What conversations do you have with the young girls in your college?

I teach advertising. So, in my lectures, I try to address and shatter the women-related stereotypes shown in ads.

Apart from the classes, I engage in a lot of informal discussions with the girls. And, I always tell them to follow their heart and to never stop experimenting with life!

Give our readers some tips for self-care.

Take care of your health, especially post 30. And, the most important thing is, never stop grooming yourself. For the first time in my entire life, I recently wore a knee-length dress. And, I am soon going for the crown highlight of red color. Keep surprising yourself!

“Awesome! Don’t forget to send us your picture,” I said, cheerfully.

Then, it was time for some rapid fire questions.

Who’s your fashion inspiration?

There are so many, but currently, I love how Vidya Balan carries herself and Masaba Gupta for her quirkiness and funky designs.

We have observed that you experiment a lot with your lipstick shades. Which brands do you prefer and what’s the most unusual and bravest color you have adorned?

*giggles* I mostly use NYX, L’Oréal, and Maybelline. When I saw Aishwarya Rai Bacchan wearing purple lipstick at the Cannes, I was like I also want this shade. The most unusual color that I possess is the bright turquoise colored lipstick.

I myself was very nervous to go out wearing it, but, then I convinced myself. My husband advised me that don’t go to the college wearing it, and I was like, “Don’t worry, you and everybody will get used to it!”

Isn’t it just as vibrant as her?

Who’s your shopping bff?

Well, I believe in no-disturbance shopping and mostly I shop online. Also, I love to shop from local markets while traveling. And, just to add, I am a fast shopper!

Same pinch!

And, who’s your stylist?

I am my only stylist! I love wearing sarees and mostly I buy them from woman entrepreneurs online. Also, I like collecting accessories, especially, statement neckpieces and earrings.

Summer is upon us. What’s your fashion funda for the season?

All kinds of Cotton, Mul, and Jute sarees are must-haves. Also, Linen and Khadi sarees are in vogue right now! And, I would suggest women to go for simple plain sarees and team it up with contrast blouse pieces.

Just talking to Falguni on the phone lifted my spirits up to the sky and made me feel so happy and positive that I can now safely say that Happiness is contagious! All you gotta do is spread it through your smiles and laughs.

P.S. To know more about Falguni and her fashion fundas, you can check out her Facebook page here.

Photo Source: Falguni Vasavada-Oza

This article was first published on March 30, 2017.