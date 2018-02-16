We Are Drawing Interpretations From Gauri Gill’s New Exhibition In Collaboration With Kokna Artisans

Photographer Gauri Gill has collaborated with paper mache artisans from Kokna tribe for her latest exhibition, Acts of Appearance. The exhibition is an echo of the idea that perhaps we always wear a mask and it’s our face.

Gauri had her Eureka moment the moment she was introduced to the masks made by artists of the Kokna tribe which belongs to Maharashtra’s Jawhar district. The masks were being made for the ritual Bahoda procession, but Gauri who had worked with Adivasis before as well had conceived an entirely different idea. The project saw its inception in 2015 when Gill commissioned around 30 artisans to make 40-50 masks for her.

“We sat together and talked about the masks to be made—those I wished to cast, those that interested the artists. Someone would propose an idea, but we had no idea what the actual representation would look like until it was actually made.” Gill said.

Gauri took no time to find out the artists, procure custom-made masks from them and gather actors from the village to put together an avant-garde exhibition. Gill has brought up the exhibition as a sort of performance infused with traces of realism and has listed the entire crew as her collaborators. While her exhibition is being called neo-magical it almost strikes me as a work of magical-realism playing its tricks with the head of the onlooker and leaving it bedazzled.

Gill says, “I am not telling a scripted story about any particular issue. If at all, the series only represents the idiosyncratic process of engaging with fellow artists, of trying to have a dialogue through our work, our personal mediums of photography and paper mache. We came together because we wanted to create something. The paper mache artists brought their own imagination to the performance, as did I.” But there is a story that you can decipher as per your own imagination and you will be compelled to do it.

“Everyone has their own way of interpreting the images, what they personally bring to it. I have been getting all kinds of reactions, someone might see strength in the same woman that another might see as oppressed,” says the artist. That’s is why have come up with our own interpretation of some of her works that struck us the most.

Here are some of the pictures from the exhibition that caught our attention and our concise interpretations of them:

1) This one with an owl and parrot going hand in hand. This picture of camaraderie strikes as absurd as well magically realist in the same go.

2) This picture of an animal attending a sick lady like a doctor is almost eutopic and every bit rustic right from the costumes to the Anganwadi board at the back.

3) This picture of a teacher trying to teach students to learn instructions in English and the class wall decked with more things than necessary while the dingy classroom floor and rusted desk bring out the poverty and lack of resources appeals as a contrasting image of needs and wants.

4) This tame representation of a ferocious animal appealing almost like the taming of wild feminine energy.

H/T: Hindustan Times