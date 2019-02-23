We Are Beyond The Body But We Are Only Seeing Ourselves In Terms Of The Body: Vidya Balan

Body shaming – a term that may have gained recognition in recent years but has been pretty prevalent long before that. And its prime victim – women. A woman is criticized if she is not slim, has body hair, bushy eyebrows, facial hair, for her colour, etc, leading to the need to meet unrealistic beauty standards to fit the description of ‘desirable.’

When it comes to Bollywood actors, this fear is intensified tenfolds as it is looks that primarily matter in the industry. But of late, many actors have stood up to these insane beauty requirements and stress that what should matter is their skills as an actor, how well they can play their character on screen. One such actor is Vidya Balan who has, time and again, rubbished the judgemental attitude of people who commented on her body.

In a recent chat, she talks about how she has faced body shaming her entire life and still refuses to bow down to it.

“Growing up, I was not the ‘perfect’ body type that boys would fall for, but I was happy with myself. But people were making me feel lesser than I am in my own body and this is a struggle I have faced all my life. It is only now that I feel very comfortable in my body,” she said.

“I have come a long way, I accept myself completely, but I see girls, teenagers, women falling prey to this 370 days out of 365 days. It is a big issue as it affects our self-confidence in more ways than we can even understand. I think we are beyond the body, but we are only seeing ourselves in terms of the body,” she concluded.