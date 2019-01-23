We All Have A Deeply Engraved Notion Of It: Actor Swara Bhaskar On Shame

When it comes to the entertainment industry, actors are now seen openly questioning the norms of the society and fighting for a change, and among them Swara Bhaskar is one person who has never shied away from expressing her thoughts.

Last seen in a short film Shame, Swara spoke about the title of her film, where she opined that one should not subscribe to shame.

“One of the values we give to our children in the form of respect is the notion of shame. It is across caste, class, linguistic barriers, we all have deeply engraved notion of shame. And this is one of the biggest obstacles to recognise something wrong is happening to you, and to be able to call it out and to share it and come out without, and try and be a part of the movement to stop these things,”she said.

She also said, “Do not subscribe to this notion of shame. Shame is nothing, there is an integrity to our soul, even if our bodies are violated nobody can take our integrity from us. Your sense of sanctity does not lie in your body.”

H/T: Indiatimes